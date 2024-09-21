Oklahoma State’s Garret Rangel Starts Second Half Against No. 12 Utah
Garret Rangel, Oklahoma State’s backup quarterback, was officially swapped in for Alan Bowman in the second half versus No. 12 Utah.
Head coach Mike Gundy ultimately opted to play Rangel with the Cowboys down 10-3. In the first half, Bowman failed to find any semblance of rhythm, throwing just 8-for-22 for 89 yards and one interception. With just seconds remaining in the first half, Bowman made an errant throw that nearly resulted in late points for the Utes, if not for a turnover of their own.
There was no injury update on Bowman.
Rangel has his fair share of experience, battling Bowman for the starting job just last season. He’s a third-year collegiate player, played in five games for the Cowboys last season and throwing for 172 total yards.
On his first series, Rangel handed the ball of twice before missing high on a throw on third and four.
Utah is missing their own starting quarterback, Cam Rising, due to an injury on this throwing hand.
