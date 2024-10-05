WVU Quarterback Garrett Greene Leaves Game vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia’s talented signal caller, Garrett Greene, left the game against Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State early on Saturday with an apparent injury.
After ripping off a 39-yard run to set up the Mountaineers deep in Cowboy territory, Greene came up favoring his right shoulder, and promptly exited the game.
Greene being unable to return would be a massive loss for WVU, who has relied on the senior slinger for four seasons now.
Sophomore Nicco Marchiol came in for Greene, and was able to pick up where he left off, throwing a 10-yard touchdown on his very first attempt to put the Mountaineers up 10-0. Prior to his exit, Greene had 43 passing yards while hitting two of his four attempts downfield.
Fresh off back-to-back losses, the Cowboys now face another double-digit deficit, this time on their home turf. Quarterback Alan Bowman and co. have yet to find their rhythm in the game, seeing just one first down in the first quarter.
Green made his return to the game midway through the second quarter to lead another WVU drive.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.