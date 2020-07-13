Pokes Report
Cowboy Baseball Gets Commitment from Heritage Hall's Austin Lemon

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State and Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday may not have been able to open up brand new O'Brate Stadium, but the program and it's new home continue to pile up recruiting commitments as Heritage Hall outfielder Austin Lemon pledged to Oklahoma State over the weekend. The commitment was first reported on Twitter by Lemon on Friday, July 10. 

Lemon is a 5-11, 160-pound shortstop and outfielder that just helped his traveling team, Sandlot Baseball, win the 2020 Prep Baseball Report 15 and Under National Championship. In the tournament Lemon hit .480 with 12 hits. Seven of his 12 hits were of the extra base variety with five doubles, a triple, and a home run. The event is a wood bat tournament, so that speaks well early on of his professional potential. 

The Cowboys won Lemon's pledge from offers made by Oklahoma and Kansas State, also coming off his performance in the national tournament. 

Lemon is a switch hitter but he throws with his right arm. He is rated as a solid defensive player and that might be evidenced by his other position being shortstop. Besides being a bright prospect in the powerful Heritage Hall basbeall program, he also plays basketball for the Chargers. 

Oklahoma State has done a good job of collecting commitments in-state as Carson Benge of Yukon, Stillwater's Drew Blake, Choctaw's Gabe Davis, and Garrett Shull of Enid have also been early commitments to Cowboy baseball. 

There is no doubt, a lot of young baseball players have heard and want to play in the brand new stadium with state-of-the-art training facilities there in Stillwater.  

