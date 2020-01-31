Don't Dismay, Renewed Hope Nears

OSU’s basketball seasons continue to sink and slide, making it more and more tempting to shield our eyes or look away.

For many, the focus has shifted to what’s next?

And they’d prefer something positive. So, where to look for optimism?

Cowboy football offered a feel-good moment a week ago, with a sudden Pep Rally to celebrate the returns of Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace and an overall roster that sets up the possibility of a special season next fall.

It was fun and needed fuel and fully unexpected, given Mike Gundy’s usual hibernation from offseason exposure. There was a push for season ticket sales, too, although it seemed misplaced, pitched in the Student Union where any students interested already hold student all-sports passes.

If the Cowboys wanted to really push the ticket narrative, some quick stops in Oklahoma City and Tulsa would have made much more sense. But then, I can’t imagine Gundy going for that.

So we’re back in shut-down mode for football, at least until spring football arrives and a veteran squad takes the first meaningful strides toward Big 12 contention.

So, what else is next?

The wrestlers continue to seek definition as the Big 12 and championship and national tournament draws nearer. The golf, tennis and track squads all carry high hopes.

And more good news, long-range good news: baseball and softball lies on the horizon.

And there’s a chance this could get good, really good – for both.

The Cowboys were picked second in the Big 12 and rate as a sure-fire Top 25 team, fueled by a mix of veterans and youngsters and newcomers, as well as what looks like a stacked pitching staff.

There’s a lot to get excited about.

"I mean, what's not exciting?” coach Josh Holliday said.

We’ll say goodbye to Allie P., again, and hello to O’Brate Stadium, at last. "It's going to be hard to say goodbye to Allie P., but I am really excited to see what the new baseball stadium does for our community,” said outfielder Cade Cabbiness. “It's going to bring in a lot of new fans and going to be awesome. "

Matt Holliday and Robin Ventura have joined an already talented coaching staff, which seems ridiculous, in a good way.

I mean, quoting Holliday here, what’s not exciting?

Similar story with the Cowgirls, coming off a Women’s College World Series run and picked third in the Big 12 and No. 13 nationally. They left 2019 with some holes to fill, and have done just that, again profiling as a force.

“Last year is completely done with,” said OSU coach Kenny Gajewski, who has overhauled and reenergized the program. “We have expectations outside of Stillwater. We have been preseason ranked before, but not this high in polls.

“Polls don't mean anything, but it is perception. Last year got us back on track of where I expect to be, and we should be in that mix each year."

There’s been a push to grow team chemistry, which is to be expected when a personality and prominent player like Samantha Show moves on. But there’s a sense that’s happening.

And the talent is in place.

“I think we look really good,” said power-hitter Sydney Pennington.

So look forward to sunshine and warmth, and the pop of gloves and the ping of bats. It’s going to get good.

And who knows, maybe the men’s basketball team finds opportunity in a more forgiving upcoming schedule, scratching out a few wins. Maybe the Cowgirls get Natasha Mack back soon, and the recent experience and confidence gained by Bigue Sarr and Ja’Mee Asberry and Kassidy DeLapp contributes to an improved overall rotation.

And yes, football will return soon, offering fresh looks at Hubbard and Spencer Sanders, a cast of determined defenders and more.

What’s next?

Eventually, the dark days will dissipate. And there will be plenty to cheer. Perhaps cheering that lasts all the way into June.