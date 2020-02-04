Report: Big 12 Tournament is Moving to Arlington

STILLWATER -- Get ready to travel again Cowboy fans because it appears we're headed back to Arlington. According to a report from Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman, the Big 12 is set to announce on Wednesday that they're moving the Big 12 baseball tournament back to Arlington, TX.

Unruh reports that the Big 12 is 'set to announce Wednesday a three-year agreement to play the annual tournament at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, beginning in 2022.'

The Big 12 baseball tournament has been held, and primarily played in Bricktown at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since it opened in 1998, for more than four decades.

The ballpark currently seats 9,000 fans, but has the capacity for just over 13,000. It's seems to be the perfect venue as it's a rather central location for the teams in the Big 12 and is easily filled towards the end of the tournament. It's also easy to cover up sections down the line based on ticket sales so the venue appears more full.

The tournament has been played in Arlington before, but was deemed a massive disappointment. The current Globe Life Park, then known as the Ballpark in Arlington, holds just a tick under 50,000 people. That's a drastic difference in the around 9,000 the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark holds.

While it seems like a great idea to play the tournament in a professional ballpark, great venue and atmosphere, including facilities and concessions, there just aren't enough fans to fill the stadium and it looks horrible on television. Also, I'm sure that the acoustics of the ballpark are designed for 50,000 fans, not less than 13,000.