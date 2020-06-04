Pokes Report
Cowboy Baseball Duo Collects Freshman All-American Honors

Pokes Report Staff

(Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations contributed to this article)

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell and Caeden Trenkle have been named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball for their performances during the shortened 2020 season.

Trenkle earned a spot on the team as an outfielder, while Campbell was named as a multiple-position athlete.

A native of Hillsboro, Texas, Trenkle played in 18 games and hit .333 with three home runs and 16 RBIs. He tied for the NCAA lead with four triples and ranked third nationally with five sacrifice bunts.

Campbell starred both on the mound and at the plate for the Cowboys. Offensively, he appeared in 10 games and hit .414 with a homer and seven RBIs. He had a pair of three-RBI games and hit safely in five of his last six games in the lineup.

On the bump, the right-handed Campbell was in the weekend starting rotation the entire season and went 1-2 with a 4.43 ERA in four starts while recording 22 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. In his final outing of the season, Campbell tossed eight shutout innings against BYU and allowed just three hits while racking up nine strikeouts.

The Cowboys finished the shortened 2020 campaigned with a 13-5 overall record, 10-1 at home, 2-2 on the road and on a five-game winning streak. The season was shortened due to the world-wide outbreak of the coronavirus and just a few weeks before the Cowboys were set to debut their new state-of-the-art facility, O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys will likely debut the stadium in the fall with a scrimmage/series against a major opponent, with the hopes they can schedule the series during a football weekend.

Olympic Sports

