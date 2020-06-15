Pokes Report
Chandler Rogers is Moving up in the Coaching World

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Sunday was a relatively busy day for Oklahoma State sports news. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez announced he tested positive for COVID-19, six Cowboys announced their return to Cowboy baseball and former two-time All-American wrestler Chandler Rogers moved up in the coaching world.

Rogers, who was the Director of Operations for Air Force wrestling this past season, is joining head coach Neil Erisman's staff at Arkansas Little Rock as an assistant coach.

Erisman is one of nine former Oklahoma State wrestlers who's a current head coach of a Division I wrestling program. Erisman is also Rogers former high school coach at Stillwater where he went 169-6 and won four state championships before committing to the Pokes.

Rogers was a two-time All-American during his time at Oklahoma State where he went 110-30 during his career and won one Big 12 championship.

While serving as the Director of Operations at Air Force, Rogers continued to train freestyle and Greco-Roman for senior-level competitions. Throughout high school, Rogers was a three-time Greco national champion.

In other wrestling news, a 197-pounder is also on the move.

Redshirt junior Bear Hughes announced on Monday that he'll be joining Rogers at Arkansas Little Rock. He's the second current Cowboy wrestler to transfer to Arkansas Little Rock this year as 174-pounder Triston Wills announced he was transferring back in May.

This past season as a sophomore, the Coweta, OK native wrestled behind All-American Dakota Geer and compiled a 10-7 overall record, all coming in tournaments.

Hughes compiled a 35-23 overall record during his time in Stillwater, mostly competing in open tournament.

Olympic Sports

