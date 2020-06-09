Daniel Cormier Set to Face Stipe Miocic in Third Championship Match

Anyone up for round three?

That's right, it's officially official: UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that Miocic vs. Cormier III is set for August 15.

This fight sets up to be the most exciting of the three fights as each fighter has taken home a title belt in the first two match ups. Cormier became just the second UFC fighter of all-time to hold to two titles in two different weight classes at the same time when he knocked Miocic out in the first round of the first match up in July of 2018.

He's also the first fighter in UFC history to defend titles in two weight classes simultaneously.

Miocic then returned the favor winning his belt back in August of 2019 with a fourth-round TKO.

This fight could also have a very different feel to it as there's a chance it could take place with no fans in the stands due to the coronavirus.

Cormier, a former All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State and two-time Olympian, is easily one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. He current holds a 22-2 record.

While both fighters wanted this fight, there weren't many people who believed this fight would happen. Neither guy has fought since the second meeting last Aug. and Miocic has been recovering from an eye procedure.

There was also the idea that Cormier was going to retire. Long before the second fight, Cormier had mentioned he didn't want to fight too much longer after he turned 40. Cormier turned 41 this past March, so this very well could be his final fight in the octagon.

Whether this is his final fight or not, there's no doubt that this fight, between two of the greatest fighters of all-time, will be one for the history books.