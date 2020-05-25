What Oklahoma State's NCAA Tournament Draw Could've Looked Like

STILLWATER -- The past few months have felt like an eternity since the cancellation and postponement of sports seasons around the world.

For Oklahoma State baseball, 2020 was supposed to be the year. They were stacked with talent top to bottom and set to open the world-class O'Brate Stadium at the end of March to kick of the start of Big 12 play.

While we'll never know how the season would've gone, we do know that they Cowboys were off to a great start. They were 13-5 overall, 10-1 at home, and riding a five-game winning streak when the season came to a screeching halt when the NCAA cancelled the remainder of the winter and spring sport seasons and championships due to the coronavirus.

However, with it being Memorial Day and what should've been college baseball's "Selection Monday", we're going to take a look at a hypothetical field of 64 put out by the folks at D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation.

D1Baseball: Fayetteville Regional

(1) Arkansas

(2) Oklahoma State

(3) Iowa

(4) Oral Roberts

College Baseball Nation: Vanderbilt Regional

(1) Vanderbilt

(2) Oklahoma State

(3) San Diego

(4) Campbell

Both D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation have the Pokes projected as the No. 2 seed in both regionals. Had the season played out and the Pokes would've made the postseason, it would've marked the seventh-straight postseason berth for the Pokes, one for every year coach Josh Holliday has been in charge of the program.

The Cowboys most recently played in Fayetteville in the NCAA tournament back in 2017, having earned the bid by becoming the only eight seed in Big 12 tournament history to win the championship.

They earned the bid to the Big 12 tournament by beating OU in OKC twice in one day, 9-7 and 5-2. They then proceeded to sweep through the Big 12 tournament beating Texas Tech 3-0, West Virginia back-to-back 8-4 and 4-3 in extra innings and Texas 6-5 to clinch the title.

However, once they got to Fayetteville, the magic faded as they lost to Missouri State in their opening game 6-5 and Oral Roberts 14-6 in game two.

The 2019 season was also a magical one as the Pokes finished the year with a 40-21 record and were one game shy of making back to Omaha and the College World Series. They made it all the way to the Lubbock Super Regional, but dropped two out of three games, both 8-6 heart breakers.

While the 2020 season was incredibly disappointing for college baseball (and every other sport as well) as a whole, 2021 looks to be very special for Oklahoma State as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes, as well as the opening (finally) of the world class O'Brate Stadium.