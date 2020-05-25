Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

What Oklahoma State's NCAA Tournament Draw Could've Looked Like

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The past few months have felt like an eternity since the cancellation and postponement of sports seasons around the world.

For Oklahoma State baseball, 2020 was supposed to be the year. They were stacked with talent top to bottom and set to open the world-class O'Brate Stadium at the end of March to kick of the start of Big 12 play.

While we'll never know how the season would've gone, we do know that they Cowboys were off to a great start. They were 13-5 overall, 10-1 at home, and riding a five-game winning streak when the season came to a screeching halt when the NCAA cancelled the remainder of the winter and spring sport seasons and championships due to the coronavirus.

However, with it being Memorial Day and what should've been college baseball's "Selection Monday", we're going to take a look at a hypothetical field of 64 put out by the folks at D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation.

D1Baseball: Fayetteville Regional

  • (1) Arkansas
  • (2) Oklahoma State
  • (3) Iowa
  • (4) Oral Roberts

College Baseball Nation: Vanderbilt Regional

  • (1) Vanderbilt
  • (2) Oklahoma State
  • (3) San Diego
  • (4) Campbell

Both D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation have the Pokes projected as the No. 2 seed in both regionals. Had the season played out and the Pokes would've made the postseason, it would've marked the seventh-straight postseason berth for the Pokes, one for every year coach Josh Holliday has been in charge of the program.

The Cowboys most recently played in Fayetteville in the NCAA tournament back in 2017, having earned the bid by becoming the only eight seed in Big 12 tournament history to win the championship.

They earned the bid to the Big 12 tournament by beating OU in OKC twice in one day, 9-7 and 5-2. They then proceeded to sweep through the Big 12 tournament beating Texas Tech 3-0, West Virginia back-to-back 8-4 and 4-3 in extra innings and Texas 6-5 to clinch the title.

However, once they got to Fayetteville, the magic faded as they lost to Missouri State in their opening game 6-5 and Oral Roberts 14-6 in game two.

The 2019 season was also a magical one as the Pokes finished the year with a 40-21 record and were one game shy of making back to Omaha and the College World Series. They made it all the way to the Lubbock Super Regional, but dropped two out of three games, both 8-6 heart breakers.

While the 2020 season was incredibly disappointing for college baseball (and every other sport as well) as a whole, 2021 looks to be very special for Oklahoma State as the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes, as well as the opening (finally) of the world class O'Brate Stadium.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eddie Sutton as a Player Would Have Been a Valuable Role Player for Sutton the Coach

Former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton, who passed way on May 23, remembered as a basketball player.

Robert Allen

Elite Texas Offensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

Jaeden Roberts, Oklahoma State target sets Wednesday, June 3rd as commitment date

Marshall Levenson

Tributes to Eddie Sutton and a Timeline that Clarifies His Monumental Role in Oklahoma State Success

Eddie Sutton's passing provokes social media thoughts and a time line to Oklahoma State athletic success

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State's TBT Team Has a Head Coach

After piecing together an incredibly talented team of former Cowboy standouts, Oklahoma State's TBT team finally has a head coach

Zach Lancaster

Sutton's Impact Far Reaching

Eddie belongs on OSU's Mount Rushmore

John Helsley

Legendary Eddie Sutton Passed Away at Age 84

Tragic news Saturday evening as legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton has passed away at age 84

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

Coach Sutton Had So Many Admirers and Some Made It to See Him This Weekend

Former Oklahoma State basketball player and coach Eddie Sutton has passed away.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Round Up: May 23

An update on Oklahoma State basketball headlines from the past week

Zach Lancaster

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Receivers

Lots of good players with Bryson and Blaine Allen, Jordan Bray, Michael Jackson III, and John Paul Richarson.

Robert Allen