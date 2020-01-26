Pokes Report
Lewallen Remains Undefeated as Cowboys Drop Dual to UNI

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Cowboy wrestler Boo Lewallen picked up win No. 13 on the season Saturday, defeating No. 12 Max Thomsen in Oklahoma State’s 19-15 loss to Northern Iowa inside the McLeod Center.

No. 3 Lewallen scored a nearfall, takedown and escape against the Panther to claim a 5-3 decision and knock off his fourth ranked opponent this season. The win moved the Cowboy to 9-0 in dual action.

Cowboys Dakota Geer and Travis Wittlake picked up bonus-point victories for the Pokes. Wittlake stayed perfect in dual contests with a 14-5 major decision over UNI’s Austin Yant. Wittlake racked up six takedowns in the bout and picked up a point for riding time. Geer scored 20 in his technical fall over Noah Glaser and held the redshirt freshman to only four points.

Fourth-ranked Nick Piccininni topped Jacob Schwarm for the third time in his career with a 9-6 decision.

Anthony Montalvo lost a tough match to fourth-ranked Taylor Lujan, 4-0, and Austin Harris’ efforts came up just short against No. 11 Carter Isley, 5-2.

Freshman Reece Witcraft fell to Jack Skudlarczyk, 10-5, and Wyatt Sheets lost a tough bout to Keaton Geerts, 8-6. In Joe Smith’s first dual outing, No. 5 Bryce Steiert won a 13-2 major decision.

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround and wrestle at No. 16 Iowa State tomorrow at 2 p.m. in Ames.

No. 20 Northern Iowa 19, No 8 Oklahoma State 15
Jan. 18, 2020 | McLeod Center | Cedar Falls, Iowa
125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) dec. Jay Schwarm (UNI) 9-6
133: Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Reece Witcraft (OSU) 10-5
141: Michael Blockhus (UNI) dec. Dusty Hone (OSU)
149: No. 3 Boo Lewallen (OSU) dec. No. 12 Max Thomsen (UNI) 5-2
157: Keaton Geerts (UNI) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU) 8-6
165: No. 9 Travis Wittlake (OSU) MD Austin Yant (UNI) 14-5
174: No. 5 Bryce Steiert (UNI) MD No. 12 Joe Smith (OSU) 13-2
184: No. 4 Talor Lujan (UNI) dec. Anthony Montalvo (OSU) 4-0
197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Noah Glaser (UNI) 20-4
HWT: No. 11 Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Austin Harris (OSU) 5-2

