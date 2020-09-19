SI.com
Pokes Report
Late Score Lifts Cowgirl Soccer To Victory

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State used a second half goal and a late penalty kick to secure a 2-1 win over Iowa State in its 2020 home opener Friday night in front of a capacity crowd of 650 at Neal Patterson Stadium

The Cowgirls are now 2-0-0 in Big 12 play, while ISU fell to 0-2-0.

After a scoreless first half, the Cyclones took the initial lead in the match on a goal by Kassi Ginther as she collected a pass from Courtney Powell following a scramble in front of the goal and found the back of the net from eight-yards out to put the visitors up 1-0.

But the Cowgirls would not trail for long. Just over three minutes later, Grace Dennis sent a long pass ahead to Gabriella Coleman, who beat a pair of defenders and slotted a low shot to the far post for the equalizer. The goal was Coleman’s second of the season.

The game remained knotted at 1-1 until the 87 minute. After Olyvia Dowell was fouled in the box, OSU was awarded a penalty kick. Kim Rodriguez took the initial attempt, which was knocked away by diving ISU goalie Jordan Silkowitz. But Silkowitz was whistled for stepping off the line, receiving a yellow card and giving the Cowgirls a second attempt. Grace Yochum took the second penalty kick, and her shot found its way to the back of the net to put the Cowgirls up 2-1 at the 86:34 mark.

The Cowgirls finished the game having outshot the Cyclones 13-5, while ISU held a 5-3 advantage on corner kicks.

Emily Plotz finished with three saves in goal for OSU, two of those coming in the opening half.

OSU will return to action in Neal Patterson Stadium at 7 p.m. against West Virginia.

