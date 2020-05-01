Eleven Cowgirls Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER ­– The Oklahoma State softball team impressed both on the field and in the classrooms during the shortened 2020 season. Eleven Cowgirls were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Friday.

All 11 OSU players were first-team honorees; with Chelsea Alexander and Mackenzie Thomas leading the way with 4.0 grade point averages. Only two other players in the conference were nominated with a 4.0 GPA.

Two other seniors in Sydney Springfield and Shalee Brantley joins Thomas on the list while juniors Sydney Pennington, Michaela Richbourg and Gabby Sprang rounds out the upperclass students with Alexander. Sophomores Chyenne Factor, Mady Lohman, Taylor Tuck and redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell wraps up the selections for the Cowgirls.

Excelling on and off the field has been a point of emphasis for head coach Kenny Gajewski since he took the helm in 2015. Fifty-two Cowgirls have been named to one of the Academic All-Big 12 teams during Gajewski’s five years in Stillwater. The Cowgirls have placed double-digit players on the Academic All-Big 12 teams in the past five seasons.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

The complete list of Cowgirls on the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 team:

Chelsea Alexander* – First Team (Agricultural Communications)

Shalee Brantley – First Team (Nutritional Sciences)

Chyenne Factor – First Team (Applied Exercise Science)

Mady Lohman – First Team (Elementary Education)

Kelly Maxwell – First Team (Biochemistry & Molecular Biology)

Sydney Pennington – First Team (Hospitality & Tourism Management)

Michaela Richbourg – First Team (Recreation Management & Recreation Therapy)

Gabby Sprang – First Team (Sports Media)

Sydney Springfield – First Team (University Studies)

Mackenzie Thomas* – First Team (Communication Sciences & Disorders)

Taylor Tuck – First Team (Communication Sciences & Disorders)

*4.0 GPA