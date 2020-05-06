ESPN to Re-Air Cowgirl Softball's 4-1 Win Over Alabama

STILLWATER -- The Cowgirl softball season may have ended abruptly on March 11, but that doesn't mean that was the last time this year that you'll get to see them play. While it won't be live softball, ESPN will be re-airing Cowgirl softball's 4-1 upset over then No. 9 Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

They're also currently re-airing OSU's 14-6 win over Virginia Tech from the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational as well. That started at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU, the same channel they'll be airing the upset over Alabama; that game will air at 5 p.m. CT.

The win over Alabama came on the third day of the tournament and featured a dominate performance from starting pitcher Carrie Eberle, who gave up just three hits through seven innings.

The win came after a disappointing 3-2 extra-innings loss to then No. 18 Missouri.

Alabama cut the Cowgirls' lead to just one in the sixth inning, but junior Sydney Pennington got OSU's ball rolling again with a solo homer, then freshman Maci Cunconon scored on a wild pitch to put the Cowgirls back up by three.

Not only was the win OSU's first top-10 win of the season, it marked the first win over Alabama in program history.

The Cowgirls finished the 2020 season with an impressive 19-5 overall record, an 11-0 home record and an impressive 12-game winning streak that included a 5-4 extra-innings win over No. 10 Oregon in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.

There's no doubt the Cowgirls had built upon their World Series appearance last season and were primed to have an even better 2020 season before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.