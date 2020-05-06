Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

ESPN to Re-Air Cowgirl Softball's 4-1 Win Over Alabama

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The Cowgirl softball season may have ended abruptly on March 11, but that doesn't mean that was the last time this year that you'll get to see them play. While it won't be live softball, ESPN will be re-airing Cowgirl softball's 4-1 upset over then No. 9 Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

They're also currently re-airing OSU's 14-6 win over Virginia Tech from the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational as well. That started at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU, the same channel they'll be airing the upset over Alabama; that game will air at 5 p.m. CT.

The win over Alabama came on the third day of the tournament and featured a dominate performance from starting pitcher Carrie Eberle, who gave up just three hits through seven innings.

The win came after a disappointing 3-2 extra-innings loss to then No. 18 Missouri.

Alabama cut the Cowgirls' lead to just one in the sixth inning, but junior Sydney Pennington got OSU's ball rolling again with a solo homer, then freshman Maci Cunconon scored on a wild pitch to put the Cowgirls back up by three.

Not only was the win OSU's first top-10 win of the season, it marked the first win over Alabama in program history.

The Cowgirls finished the 2020 season with an impressive 19-5 overall record, an 11-0 home record and an impressive 12-game winning streak that included a 5-4 extra-innings win over No. 10 Oregon in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.

There's no doubt the Cowgirls had built upon their World Series appearance last season and were primed to have an even better 2020 season before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cunningham Becomes Highest-Rated Signee for OSU During Modern Recruiting Era

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, added to more honors to his illustrious prep career on Wednesday by becoming the highest-rated signee in OSU history.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Look to North KC for a 2022 Defensive Tackle and Offer Orange

North Kansas City 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange is offered a scholarship by Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Seeing Through Bruce's Eyes, Many Cowboys Fans Do

Oklahoma State has an excellent photographer to record the top moments in athletics with Bruce Waterfield.

Robert Allen

Newest Edition of The Old Guys Podcast

For this edition of The Old Guys Podcast, John Helsley and Robert Allen got together on radio and just recorded it to apply here to Pokes Report.

Robert Allen

Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Westlake Power Forward

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton extend and offer to KJ Adams, a 2021 power forward out of Westlake (TX) High School.

Zach Lancaster

Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff Team Up vs. Rory and Dustin for COVID-19

Oklahoma State alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff team up in charity skins game

Robert Allen

Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

Seven of Oklahoma State wrestling's 2020 signing class were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans on Monday, including AJ Ferrari and Konner Doucet.

Zach Lancaster

How Will OSU Hoops Recruiting Be Affected by the Pandemic?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how will Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball's recruiting efforts be changed?

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys received two commitments from Jaden Nixon and Ty Williams, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Chuba Back in Stillwater and More Cowboy News and National Title Prospect for Football?

Chuba Hubbard back in Stillwater and more Cowboy football notes

Robert Allen