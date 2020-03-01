Pokes Report
Cowgirls Add to Win Streak in Day Two of OSU/Tulsa Invitational

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team continued it’s success at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with a couple of extra-inning walk-off victories. The No. 15/14 Cowgirls (12-5) earned wins against Louisville, 2-1, and No. 10/10 Oregon, 5-4.

In the first game, redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell pitched an eight-inning gem to fuel the Cowgirls to a nail-biting win. Maxwell scattered six hits through eight scoreless innings and picked up a career-high nine strikeouts for her third victory of the season. The Cowgirls’ offense plated only two runs but that was all the runs support Maxwell needed. Busby drove in the game’s first run with a run-scoring double in the second. Louisville knotted the score in the sixth but the Cowgirls walked it off in the eighth inning on a Sydney Pennington bloop single to left. The walk-off win marks OSU’s first of the season and its first extra-inning victory.

In the second game, the Cowgirls were once again caught in a heated battle with a top-15 opponent. Oregon struck first in the second inning but OSU took the lead on a two-run homer by Alysen Febrey, her team-leading fifth home run of the season. The Ducks tied it up in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single and both teams remained scoreless until extra innings. The Cowgirls and the Ducks traded runs in the eighth and the ninth until Chelsea Alexander drove in the game-winning single to left center and Pennington sprinted home to give the Oklahoma State it’s fifth-straight win.

Cowgirl ace Carrie Eberle improved her record to 7-1 on the year with a 162-pitch performance. She tied her career-high in strikeouts with 11 on the night through nine strong innings.

OSU wraps up the OSU/Tulsa Invitational tomorrow with an afternoon contest against Drake at 1 p.m.

