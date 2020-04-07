Cowgirl Softball Finishes 2020 Near the Top 10

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER - The Oklahoma State softball team finished the 2020 season ranked No. 12 in USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll and No. 11 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25. The Cowgirls (19-5) were on a 12-game winning streak before the season was cut short.

With a strong returning group, the nation’s best transfer class and an exciting freshmen core, OSU proved that it belonged near the top echelon of college softball.

Carrie Eberle and Kelly Maxwell led the way for the Cowgirls in the circle with two no-hitters and a perfect game between the duo; while sluggers Alysen Febrey, Sydney Pennington and Kiley Naomi paced the offense for OSU.

Eberle, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, stifled opponent bats with the fourth-best earned run average in the nation (0.46) to go along with six shutouts. Febrey finished the season in the nation’s top 10 in home runs (11), RBI (32) and slugging percentage (.941).

The team wrapped up the 2020 season with the nation’s third-best ERA (1.20) and eight shutouts which rank eighth among all teams.