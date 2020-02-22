Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowgirl Softball Splits First Day at Blazer Classic

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Oklahoma State softball team struggled early but finished strong on the opening day of the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama. The No. 14 (7-4) Cowgirls lost in the morning against Ole Miss 8-5 but recovered in the afternoon against No. 10 Louisiana 1-0.

In the first game of the day, the Cowgirls came out of the gates hot but couldn’t maintain their lead in the later innings.

OSU scored the game’s first two runs in the first inning on singles by Michaela Richbourg and Chyenne Factor. The Rebels halved the lead in the third on a solo home run but Factor extended the lead back to two with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. Ole Miss bats woke up in the fifth and the seventh to plate a combined seven unanswered runs. The Cowgirls rallied for two runs in the seventh on Richbourg’s bases-loaded double to center; bringing the tying run to the plate but the deficit was too much for the Cowgirls to overcome.

Cowgirl starter Kelly Maxwell had a strong outing but ended with a no-decision. The southpaw struck out a career-high eight batters in 4 1/3 innings of work.

“It wasn’t the best start, we played pretty poorly in the first game,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Credit to Ole Miss, they took advantage of opportunities and we didn’t. We got to pick our pitchers up when they don’t pitch as well.”

In the second game, the Cowgirls bounced back with an upset over No. 10 Louisiana. Senior transfer Carrie Eberle, fresh off of a Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, stifled the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense through seven shutout innings. The right-hander struck out six and only gave up two hits. The former-ACC Pitcher of the Year has now tossed three straight complete games, two being shutouts. Eberle is also on a 25-inning streak without giving up an earned run.

“I just went after the hitters, trying to get ahead in the count and not have as many walks I had last weekend,” Eberle said. “Even if it looks flawless to the outside eyes, there is always something to work on. It’s always working day-by-day to get better.”

Runs were hard to come by in the second game of the day. The Cowgirls mustered just one hit in the game but the one run scored in the third was enough for OSU’s ace. Mady Lohman darted down the line and slid across the plate just before the tag for the game’s lone run.

“I thought Carrie was really good again,” Gajewski said. “This is the third top-15 team that she has beat in a row. Just continues to pitch really well and we made some good plays behind her. It was a good game to finish up the day with.”

The victory marks the Cowgirls’ second win over a top-10 opponent this early season.

Next up, a rematch with No. 10 Louisiana and a showdown against host school Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday await the Cowgirls.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Oklahoma State has landed four-star forward out of Ontario, Canada Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. His commitment vaults OSU's 2020 recruiting class into the top 10.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe on Why He Chose Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's newest 2020 commit, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe teamed up with Sports Illustrated to discuss why he chose the Cowboys.

Zach Lancaster

The Rock or Principal that Oklahoma State Football Recruiting is Built On

New recruiting coordinator Todd Bradford talks about the philosophy behind Oklahoma State football recruiting

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oh, O'Brate!

The Cowboys' new stadium will be elite; plus Digs and Despises

John Helsley

Cowboys Prepare for Bedlam Showdown No. 2

It's the second Bedlam of the season this weekend in Stillwater and Oklahoma State is itching to get some revenge on the Sooners following the 82-69 loss in Norman earlier this month.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Two Top Prospects Including Nations Top Receiver

College recruiting is currently in the middle of a dead period, which means no face to face contact with recruits, but that does not stop the offers from being rolled out.

Marshall Levenson

Chris Harris out for Remainder of the Season

Oklahoma State freshman guard Chris Harris has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a knee injury

Zach Lancaster

Cunningham Tabbed Naismith High School Player of the Year Finalist

2020 Oklahoma State basketball signee Cade Cunningham has been named one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Player of the Year.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Football: Offseason News and Notes

News and note from the offseason with Oklahoma State football like player involvement with Coaches vs. Cancer and the start of Competition Day

Robert Allen

Ready or Not, It Looks Like NCAA Transfer Changes are on the Way

The NCAA may soon revamp their transfer and waiver policies and Pokes Report talked to Ben Dyson of Oklahoma State athletics and compliance about it.

Robert Allen