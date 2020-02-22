Cowgirl Softball Splits First Day at Blazer Classic

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Oklahoma State softball team struggled early but finished strong on the opening day of the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama. The No. 14 (7-4) Cowgirls lost in the morning against Ole Miss 8-5 but recovered in the afternoon against No. 10 Louisiana 1-0.

In the first game of the day, the Cowgirls came out of the gates hot but couldn’t maintain their lead in the later innings.

OSU scored the game’s first two runs in the first inning on singles by Michaela Richbourg and Chyenne Factor. The Rebels halved the lead in the third on a solo home run but Factor extended the lead back to two with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. Ole Miss bats woke up in the fifth and the seventh to plate a combined seven unanswered runs. The Cowgirls rallied for two runs in the seventh on Richbourg’s bases-loaded double to center; bringing the tying run to the plate but the deficit was too much for the Cowgirls to overcome.

Cowgirl starter Kelly Maxwell had a strong outing but ended with a no-decision. The southpaw struck out a career-high eight batters in 4 1/3 innings of work.

“It wasn’t the best start, we played pretty poorly in the first game,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Credit to Ole Miss, they took advantage of opportunities and we didn’t. We got to pick our pitchers up when they don’t pitch as well.”

In the second game, the Cowgirls bounced back with an upset over No. 10 Louisiana. Senior transfer Carrie Eberle, fresh off of a Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week, stifled the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offense through seven shutout innings. The right-hander struck out six and only gave up two hits. The former-ACC Pitcher of the Year has now tossed three straight complete games, two being shutouts. Eberle is also on a 25-inning streak without giving up an earned run.

“I just went after the hitters, trying to get ahead in the count and not have as many walks I had last weekend,” Eberle said. “Even if it looks flawless to the outside eyes, there is always something to work on. It’s always working day-by-day to get better.”

Runs were hard to come by in the second game of the day. The Cowgirls mustered just one hit in the game but the one run scored in the third was enough for OSU’s ace. Mady Lohman darted down the line and slid across the plate just before the tag for the game’s lone run.

“I thought Carrie was really good again,” Gajewski said. “This is the third top-15 team that she has beat in a row. Just continues to pitch really well and we made some good plays behind her. It was a good game to finish up the day with.”

The victory marks the Cowgirls’ second win over a top-10 opponent this early season.

Next up, a rematch with No. 10 Louisiana and a showdown against host school Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday await the Cowgirls.