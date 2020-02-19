Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Tough Early Season Road Slate Preparing Cowgirls for Postseason

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – The Cowgirls had a solid weekend this past week as they were in Florida for the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational and went 4-1 against some elite competition.

The weekend started off with a 14-6 win over Virginia Tech, a 5-1 win over South Florida and a 2-0 win over No. 13 Minnesota. Things dipped for a bit as they dropped game three in a 3-2 extra innings heart-breaker to No. 18 Missouri, but they bounced back very strong knocking off No. 9 Alabama 4-1. The Crimson tide began the season as the No. 1 team in the country.

In fact, their performance earned them a spot back in the top 15 as the Cowgirls slid up to No. 14 in the country.

“We were able to beat [Minnesota’s Amber] Fiser and [Alabama’s Montana] Fouts and some of these kids I think are thought of across the country as elite arms and I’m not sure we’ve done that a whole lot in my time here, especially early” said head coach Kenny Gajewski. “We did it late last year, but it’s becoming something our team knows that we can do. When you have that kind of processes and experiences going through your head, it should really help us as we get going.”

The Cowgirls rounded out the weekend of play with an impressive showing against Team USA. They lost 4-0, but that’s against a team that’s going to compete, and most likely win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

It’s tournaments and competition like this past weekend, and the slate of games the Cowgirls have this coming weekend at the Blazer Classic, that’s going to help Oklahoma State have success late in the season.

“I don’t know if you could draw it up any better,” said coach Gajewski. “I feel like we’ve already faced some really good teams and we’re gonna go face three good teams this weekend. There’s no breaks, that’s for sure. That’s the way we try to go about this; so, it’s nothing new, it’s just what we feel like is the best recipe to be ready at the very end.”

However, even with the success that the Cowgirls have had to start the season, there’s always room for improvement.

“We’ve got to get better,” coach Kenny Gajewski said about a few things he learned from this past weekend. “We gave a game away, that was probably the biggest thing I can take away from that. We were in total control of a game and really had some brain farts and lack of focus and lack of concentration that let that one get away from having a perfect record weekend. So, we’ve got some things we’ve got to shore up. I think we’re starting to understand that our pitching is really good, which I thought we would be. Defense is really good, except for a couple of little brain farts. The hitting is coming around. I think what I’m most encouraged about on our offense is that we beat some really good arms. We struck out more than I wanted to; we’ve been focused on that.”

The Cowgirls will be back in action this coming Friday, February 21 as they take on Ole Miss in the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, AL. They’ll face Louisiana immediately following the Ole Miss game and will round out the Classic with games against Louisiana and UAB on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Down Arizona State on Way Back Home

Oklahoma State baseball with Cade Cabbiness leading the way upsets Arizona State 2-1

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Rawls Sets His Official Visit for Spring Game Weekend

Marshall, Texas athlete Lyrik Rawls sets an official visit with Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

ESPN's Fake News, Garrett's Claim Unfair to Mason Rudolph

Myls Garrett has accused Mason Rudolph but the NFL found no evidence and nobody involved is backing Garrett's claim.

Robert Allen

by

The Gov

Bandwagon had a Brief Life for Cowboys and NCAA, the Key Word is Brief

Oklahoma State was on a roll, adopted a new style, but that all changed in the loss to West Virginia

Robert Allen

Pokes Suffer Second Half Meltdown in 65-47 Loss to West Virginia

It was a tale of two halves as Oklahoma State suffers a complete meltdown in the second half to lose to West Virginia.

Zach Lancaster

Eberle Picks up Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week Honors

Cowgirl senior pitcher Carrie Eberle earner Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week honors following a spectacular second week of the season.

Pokes Report Staff

Episode 5 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Up

We are back at it with the newest episode of the Pokes Report Podcast with Zachary Lancaster and Marshall Levenson.

Marshall Levenson

UPDATED: Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Oklahoma State is one step closer to the end of the recruiting process of 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

by

CalPoke

Football Off-season Ramps Up with Competition Day

Oklahoma State football players will be competing as teams against each other in off-season with Competition Day.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Baseball Drops Series At Grand Canyon

Oklahoma State loses the rubber match against Grand Canyon 9-3 to drop the opening series of the 2020 season

Pokes Report Staff

by

scottsdalepoke