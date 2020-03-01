Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowgirls Wrap Up OSU/Tulsa Invitational with 5-0 Victory

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team defeated Drake 5-0 on Sunday to finish 5-0 in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.

The No. 15/14 Cowgirls (13-5) earned their third shutout of the weekend against the Bulldogs, thanks in part to a strong showing in the circle. Kelly Maxwell started the game for Oklahoma State. In four innings, the redshirt-freshman sat down seven batters on strikes and allowed only four hits. She improves her record to 4-3 on the year with a 1.53 ERA. Senior Logan Simunek stepped in and continued the shutout in the fifth, tossing two strikeouts of her own.

"Anytime you are in games like these, it tests you and they've answered,” Head Coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We have a pretty good idea of who the staff is and what they are going to do. I'm very happy with the way they have performed up to this point.”

Shortstop Kiley Naomi, the Cowgirls’ first batter, keeps up her recent hot streak with her third leadoff home run to start the game. The sophomore now has five home runs on the season and leads the team in runs scored. Alysen Febrey continued her torrid weekend at the tournament; the senior transfer blasted two of the team’s three home runs in a three hit, three RBI performance. Febrey currently leads the Cowgirls in homers and runs batted in. In the fifth, OSU used a couple of doubles from Sydney Pennington and Mady Lohman to increase its lead to 3-0. Febrey came up to bat in the sixth and she roped a two-run home run to right for her second of the game and gave the Cowgirls a comfortable 5-0 lead. As a team, OSU combined for three home runs and eight hits on the afternoon.

“I’m definitely comfortable at the plate right now,” Febrey said. “I’m just trying to stick to my approach and how I play and connect with the other infielders.”

Up next, the Cowgirls stay home for the Mizuno Classic next weekend. OSU will take on Missouri State, Murray State Mercer and Utah.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring Football Preview #4: Linebackers

Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Devin Harper return to make the linebacker position a strength for Oklahoma State. Here is a spring preview.

Robert Allen

A.J. Green Really Needs his Pro Day on March 10 after Slow Times in Indy

A.J. Green did well in drills, but his forty wasn't as fast as he had expected at the NFL Combine.

Robert Allen

Tony Allen Credits Eddie Sutton for NBA Success

Oklahoma State great, and NBA champion, Tony Allen credits legendary coach Eddie Sutton for his success at Oklahoma State and the NBA.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Add to Win Streak in Day Two of OSU/Tulsa Invitational

Oklahoma State Cowgirl Softball rolled through the first day of action at the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with a couple of extra-inning walk-off wins.

Pokes Report Staff

Seniors Shine on Senior Day in 73-61 Win Over Iowa State

Oklahoma State, led by its three senior captains on Senior Day, held off a tough Iowa State team for an emotional 73-61 win over the Cyclones in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Drop a Second Game in Frisco Losing to Illinois 4-2

Hueston Morrill led off the game with a home run for the Cowboys, but they couldn't score again until the ninth and lost to Illinois.

Robert Allen

Spring Football Preview #3: Safeties

Kolby Harvel-Peel will miss the spring, but the Cowboys are well equipped to do well at safety.

Robert Allen

Spring Football Preview Part 2: Cornerbacks

Oklahoma State cornerbacks going into the spring include veteran Rodarius Williams as the leader.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Despite Trials, OSU Seniors Leave Legacy

Cowboy veterans keep rallying through difficult times

John Helsley

Cowgirls Sweep UIC and Louisville in First Day of the OSU/Tulsa Invitational

Oklahoma State softball goes to 10-5 on the season with two home wins.

Pokes Report Staff