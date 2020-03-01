Cowgirls Wrap Up OSU/Tulsa Invitational with 5-0 Victory

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team defeated Drake 5-0 on Sunday to finish 5-0 in the OSU/Tulsa Invitational.

The No. 15/14 Cowgirls (13-5) earned their third shutout of the weekend against the Bulldogs, thanks in part to a strong showing in the circle. Kelly Maxwell started the game for Oklahoma State. In four innings, the redshirt-freshman sat down seven batters on strikes and allowed only four hits. She improves her record to 4-3 on the year with a 1.53 ERA. Senior Logan Simunek stepped in and continued the shutout in the fifth, tossing two strikeouts of her own.

"Anytime you are in games like these, it tests you and they've answered,” Head Coach Kenny Gajewski said. “We have a pretty good idea of who the staff is and what they are going to do. I'm very happy with the way they have performed up to this point.”

Shortstop Kiley Naomi, the Cowgirls’ first batter, keeps up her recent hot streak with her third leadoff home run to start the game. The sophomore now has five home runs on the season and leads the team in runs scored. Alysen Febrey continued her torrid weekend at the tournament; the senior transfer blasted two of the team’s three home runs in a three hit, three RBI performance. Febrey currently leads the Cowgirls in homers and runs batted in. In the fifth, OSU used a couple of doubles from Sydney Pennington and Mady Lohman to increase its lead to 3-0. Febrey came up to bat in the sixth and she roped a two-run home run to right for her second of the game and gave the Cowgirls a comfortable 5-0 lead. As a team, OSU combined for three home runs and eight hits on the afternoon.

“I’m definitely comfortable at the plate right now,” Febrey said. “I’m just trying to stick to my approach and how I play and connect with the other infielders.”

Up next, the Cowgirls stay home for the Mizuno Classic next weekend. OSU will take on Missouri State, Murray State Mercer and Utah.