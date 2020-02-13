Eberle is Second of Cowgirls Trio to Meet Up with Former School

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State softball head coach Kenny Gajewski has made the Cowgirls into a nationally known program again in the sport with last season's return down I-35 to Oklahoma City and the NCAA Women's College World Series. He has done it, to a degree, by making the transfer portal his recruiting grounds and turning OSU into "Transfer U" when it comes to softball. Last season he brought in former LSU infielder Sydney Springfield and now this season the Cowgirls welcome in the trio of pitcher Carrie Eberle, first baseman Alysen Febrey, and infielder to converted outfielder Hayley Busby. Busby is from Virginia, Febrey from University of Georgia, and Eberle from Virginia Tech, all pretty powerful softball programs.

What happens when these girls end up meeting up with their former schools, former coach, and former teammates?

"I think the first thing that I;m going to tell her to do or to think through, make sure you're not feeling awkward and look your former coach in the eye and tell him, "thanks for what you did for me and everything.' Tell him you want to move past whatever it was that made you want to leave. I will tell Carrie that and that is what I told Syd (Springfield) last year and we revisited that last week.

Gajewski has that experience with Springfield as he coached her against her first college team when the Cowgirls lost to LSU 3-1 on Valentine's Day in the 2019 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Last week the Cowgirls were in Baton Rouge to open the season against the Tigers and Florida A & M, so Springfield played against her old team two more times.

She handled it well. It may be a little different for Eberle. The Cowgirls open this year's St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Feb 13 with a nine a.m. contest with Virginia Tech.

Last season's ACC Pitcher of the Year wearing maroon and orange had 25 wins, 164 strike outs in 201.1 innings pitched and a magnificent 1.84 ERA, but pitching now in orange and black against former teammates is a little different than just playing against them. I got the sense in talking to Eberle that she was picturing staring down her former teammates as she would have to do being the pitcher in the circle.

"It is what it is," Eberle said picking her words carefully. "I'm really happy where I am and I don't want to look back in the past because that is in the past to me. It'll be interesting, weird feeling, to see everyone again. It'll be fun."

That last sentence was very hesitant. Gajewski calls the native of Charlotte, N.C. very mature and being able to handle it. She handled the move to Stillwater.

"It was a struggle the first couple of months, but I've found my place and my friends," Eberle said of coming to OSU. "They are open and super welcoming, so it was easier than maybe other places would have been. I'm really happy with my choice."

Yes, but does she relish a chance to strike out some of her former teammates? Gajewski would not say for sure that she will get the opportunity. You would think she would know her former teammates well, maybe eliminating the need for a scouting report. It is the battle of emotions she could be feeling hitter after hitter, as former teammates step in the box.

The Cowgirls will deal with it again. Former Georgia Bulldogs standout Alysen Febrey will play her former team in Georgia on March 10, but Febrey doesn't pitch.