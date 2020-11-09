SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowgirls Tennis Shines in Fall Big 12 Fall Classic

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations. It was written by Charlie Rose.)

STILLWATER- Oklahoma State's women's tennis team closed out its fall season in dominant fashion at the Fall Series Championships on Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The Cowgirls showed they deserve recognition as one of the Big 12's best teams heading into the spring after crowning the doubles champion and claiming two singles championships.

Bunywai Thamchaiwat and were the tournament's doubles champions after defeating Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj of Baylor, 6-2. and beat Nell Miller and Kaitlin Staines of Texas Tech, 6-4. and defeated Angelina Shakrhraichuk and Kristina Sorokolet of Baylor to end a successful weekend for Cowgirl duos.

In singles action, the Cowgirls played each other in the flight one championship match. defeated fellow Cowgirl Bunywai Thamchaiwat, 6-4, 6-4 for the flight one singles championship. defeated Baylor's Angelina Shakhraichuk, 7-5, 6-2, for her flight two singles crown.

Doubles Results

Thamchaiwat/Miyamoto (OSU) defeated Herrero/Krywoj (BU) 6-2

Medvedeva/Wolfberg (OSU) defeated Miller/Staines (TTU) 6-4

Stara/Detkovskaya (OSU) defeated Shakhraichuk/Sorokolet (BU) 6-4

Singles Results

Wolfberg (OSU) defeated Thamchaiwat (OSU) 6-4, 6-4

Detkovskaya (OSU) defeated Shakhraichuk (BU) 7-5, 6-2

Herrero (BU) defeated Miyamoto (OSU) 6-1, 6-7, 10-6

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Official Game Thread: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Game day is finally here and we're covering all the angles of Oklahoma State's Big 12 road game against Kansas State.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Bixby Star Braylin Presley Deserves An Oklahoma State Offer; No Longer A Secret As He Shines On National Television

Bixby star junior running back Braylin Presley carries on with his explosive junior season and career as he unloads on Booker T. Washington on national television; fully deserves Oklahoma State offer

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys See Little Movement In Weekly Polls Following Win Over Kansas State

Cowboys see movement in the weekly polls after win over 20-18 win over Kansas State, dropping one spot to 13 in the coaches poll and

Marshall Levenson

Heads Together for Adjustment and a Head's Up Safety Combine for More OSU "D" Excellence

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks adjustments in the win over Kansas State.

Robert Allen

Brown was Ignition Switch for Cowboys Limping Engine to Explode Enought to Beat K-State

Oklahoma State running back LD Brown was the main contributor in a tough win over Kansas State

Robert Allen

Social Media Reactions, Feeling, and Hot Takes Following Cowboys Narrow Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma States fan base social media reactions after 20-18 win over Kansas State

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Key Ingredient: Guts

OSU overcame a week of adversity to win in Manhattan

John Helsley

Oklahoma State Narrowly Escapes Manhattan, Beat K-State 20-18

Oklahoma State hangs on to narrowly avoid a second-straight upset as they come from behind to beat Kansas State in Manhattan, 20-18.

ZachLancaster

Cowboys at Less Than Full Strength for Game at Kansas State

Oklahoma State football missing some players today at Kansas State

Pokes Report Staff

How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Oklahoma State is set to travel to Manhattan, KS and face off against 4-2 Kansas State team that will help decide the top of the Big 12.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy