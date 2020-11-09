Cowgirls Tennis Shines in Fall Big 12 Fall Classic

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations. It was written by Charlie Rose.)

STILLWATER- Oklahoma State's women's tennis team closed out its fall season in dominant fashion at the Fall Series Championships on Sunday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. The Cowgirls showed they deserve recognition as one of the Big 12's best teams heading into the spring after crowning the doubles champion and claiming two singles championships.



Bunywai Thamchaiwat and were the tournament's doubles champions after defeating Alicia Herrero and Mel Krywoj of Baylor, 6-2. and beat Nell Miller and Kaitlin Staines of Texas Tech, 6-4. and defeated Angelina Shakrhraichuk and Kristina Sorokolet of Baylor to end a successful weekend for Cowgirl duos.



In singles action, the Cowgirls played each other in the flight one championship match. defeated fellow Cowgirl Bunywai Thamchaiwat, 6-4, 6-4 for the flight one singles championship. defeated Baylor's Angelina Shakhraichuk, 7-5, 6-2, for her flight two singles crown.

Doubles Results



Thamchaiwat/Miyamoto (OSU) defeated Herrero/Krywoj (BU) 6-2

Medvedeva/Wolfberg (OSU) defeated Miller/Staines (TTU) 6-4

Stara/Detkovskaya (OSU) defeated Shakhraichuk/Sorokolet (BU) 6-4

Singles Results



Wolfberg (OSU) defeated Thamchaiwat (OSU) 6-4, 6-4

Detkovskaya (OSU) defeated Shakhraichuk (BU) 7-5, 6-2

Herrero (BU) defeated Miyamoto (OSU) 6-1, 6-7, 10-6