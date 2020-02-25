Pokes Report
Eberle Claims Back-to-Back Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week

Pokes Report Staff

(This article was generated by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

STILLWATER ­ Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week following the third week of the season. The weekly honor is her second consecutive of the early season.

Eberle appeared in two games at the Blazer Classic and tallied a 2-0 record. The right-hander posted a 0.00 ERA over 14 innings and gave up just two hits.

The senior transfer started her weekend off with a shutout win against No. 10 Louisiana and followed up with her first career no-hitter against host school UAB. Against the Blazers, Eberle struck out five through seven hitless innings, allowing just a single walk. Combined with Kelly Maxwell’s perfect game earlier this season, this marks the first time since 2002 that two Cowgirls have pitched a no-hitter or perfect game in the same season.

On the season, Eberle is 5-1 with a 0.50 ERA and holds opponents to a .134 batting average. She has three shutouts in six starts and is currently on a 32-inning streak without giving up an earned run.

