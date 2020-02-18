Eberle Picks up Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week Honors

(Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations contributed to this article)

STILLWATER ­– Cowgirl senior Carrie Eberle has been named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week following a spectacular weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Eberle made appearances in four games this past weekend posting a 2-0 record in addition to two saves. What's more impressive is that the senior posted a 0.00 ERA over her 17 innings of action and gave up just nine hits.

Her spectacular weekend began with back-to-back saves picked up against her former school Virginia Tech and South Florida. Eberle rounded out the tournament with a shutout against then-No. 13 Minnesota and a complete game win over pre-season No. 1 and then-No. 9 Alabama.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Eberle's currently sitting at 3-1 with a 0.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts over her 28 innings pitched, with teams hitting just a .177 batting average.

Eberle becomes the 12th player in program history to earn the honor. This also marks the first time in OSU history that the Cowgirls have snagged consecutive conference Pitcher of the Week after redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell claimed the award last week.

The Cowgirl continue their tour of the south this coming weekend as they'll face off against Louisiana in the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, AL this coming Friday at 10 a.m.

The media is set to meet with head coach Kenny Gajewski and select members of the team Tuesday afternoon. So, Pokes Report will have more on Eberle's performances, as well as a look ahead to the Blazer Classic.