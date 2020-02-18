Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Eberle Picks up Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week Honors

Pokes Report Staff

(Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations contributed to this article)

STILLWATER ­Cowgirl senior Carrie Eberle has been named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week following a spectacular weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Eberle made appearances in four games this past weekend posting a 2-0 record in addition to two saves. What's more impressive is that the senior posted a 0.00 ERA over her 17 innings of action and gave up just nine hits.

Her spectacular weekend began with back-to-back saves picked up against her former school Virginia Tech and South Florida. Eberle rounded out the tournament with a shutout against then-No. 13 Minnesota and a complete game win over pre-season No. 1 and then-No. 9 Alabama.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Eberle's currently sitting at 3-1 with a 0.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts over her 28 innings pitched, with teams hitting just a .177 batting average.

Eberle becomes the 12th player in program history to earn the honor. This also marks the first time in OSU history that the Cowgirls have snagged consecutive conference Pitcher of the Week after redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell claimed the award last week.

The Cowgirl continue their tour of the south this coming weekend as they'll face off against Louisiana in the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, AL this coming Friday at 10 a.m.

The media is set to meet with head coach Kenny Gajewski and select members of the team Tuesday afternoon. So, Pokes Report will have more on Eberle's performances, as well as a look ahead to the Blazer Classic.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN's Fake News, Garrett's Claim Unfair to Mason Rudolph

Myls Garrett has accused Mason Rudolph but the NFL found no evidence and nobody involved is backing Garrett's claim.

Robert Allen

by

OKIESOONER

Episode 5 Of The Pokes Report Podcast Is Up

We are back at it with the newest episode of the Pokes Report Podcast with Zachary Lancaster and Marshall Levenson.

Marshall Levenson

UPDATED: Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Oklahoma State is one step closer to the end of the recruiting process of 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

by

CalPoke

Football Off-season Ramps Up with Competition Day

Oklahoma State football players will be competing as teams against each other in off-season with Competition Day.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Baseball Drops Series At Grand Canyon

Oklahoma State loses the rubber match against Grand Canyon 9-3 to drop the opening series of the 2020 season

Pokes Report Staff

by

scottsdalepoke

A Kim Mulkey to Love

Fellow Hall of Fame nominee stumps for Eddie Sutton

John Helsley

Cowboy Basketball's Starting to Hit at the Right Time

Oklahoma State is playing its best basketball of the season in mid-February as they've won two-straight and three out of four games.

Zach Lancaster

Kalib Boone Picks Up First Big 12 Weekly Honors

After a career-high 16 points in the upset of No. 24 Texas Tech, freshman Kalib Boone picked up his first-career Big 12 weekly honors

Zach Lancaster

Rattay Talks Move to Oklahoma State with In-House Interview

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay speaks to Oklahoma State in-house media.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Cowgirls Tennis Knocks Off #11 Pepperdine with Clutch Finish

Oklahoma State Cowgirls tennis knocks off 11th-ranked Pepperdine

Robert Allen