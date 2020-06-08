Cowboys Add Former LSU All American To Pitching Staff

The majority of baseball news we have received over the past few months has been some departures of young players from the program due to the unprecedented ruling of seniors being given an extra year of eligibility. This obviously stems from the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short just before conference play began.

Well, today, instead of a departure, we have an addition... a very good one.

Eric Walker, an LSU right handed pitcher announced he will be bringing his talents to Stillwater to finish his college career.

Walker, who is from Arlington Martin HS in Arlington, TX was one of the pitchers in the state of Texas during his prep career. His journey at LSU seemed like it would be full of the same dominance.

Walker was not just one of the best freshman pitchers in the country in 2017 but he was one of the best overall, earning All American Honors from D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game, NCBWA, and Collegiate Baseball.

As a weekend rotation arm, Walker started 17 games for the Tigers, going 8-2 with a 3.48 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 95.2 innings.

Walker was two innings in to the second game in the 2017 College World Series against Oregon State when he tore his UCL, requiring Tommy John surgery. This would end his season and resulted in him missing the entire 2018 season under a medical redshirt.

Walker would come back in 2019, going 5-4 in 15 starts with a 5.47 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

His 2020 season, he only tossed 5.2 innings before the season was cut short due to the global pandemic.

When Walker is healthy, he is one of the best... and now he is a Cowboy.

With two full seasons of recovery and basically no game stress on his arm in 2020, his arm should be 100% for his time in Stillwater for the 2021 season.

Walker marks the second former LSU Tiger to call Stillwater home in the last two years with catcher Brock Mathis joining program last year and splitting starting duties behind the plate with Max Hewitt.

Brock Mathis behind the plate in between innings the Frisco College Classic Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

The chemistry between Walker and Mathis will be need no work as Mathis was Walkers starting catcher during the 2019 season in Baton Rouge. Mathis may have even played a role in Walker choosing Stillwater as his next destination.

It will be some time until we can see Walker in action but when we do it will be in the beautiful ball park of O'Brate Stadium. If indeed Walker is 100%, the Cowboys might have just added one of the best arms in the country.