Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff Team Up vs. Rory and Dustin for COVID-19

STILLWATER -- Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff are two golfers that know the challenge of Karsten Creek and the sometimes very difficult playing conditions in Oklahoma and on the home course of their college golf alma mater at Oklahoma State. Cowboys fans have relished the success that Fowler and now, Wolff, barely out on the tour and already a PGA tournament event winner, have had in the professional ranks. Now, everyboy is going to enjoy the first major golf event back as Fowler and Wolff, should wear orange, as they team up in a charity skins game event in Juno Beach, Fla.

Fowler, who played for the Cowboys from 2007 until turning pro in 2009, and Wolff, who was in Stillwater for two seasons and was an All-American in both and made the putt to clinch the 2018 NCAA Championship; will take on McIlroy and Johnson on May 17 in the TaylorMade Driving Relief, a two-man team event that will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The course will be the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The event will be aired live from 2-6 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN and Sky Sports, and will be streamed for free on PGA Tour Live (NBC Sports Gold and Video), GolfPass, GolfChannel.com.

"I'm looking forward to it," Fowler said Monday on NBC Sports' Lunch Talk Live. "Actually seeing some fan reaction saying how much of a favorite Rory and DJ are. So Matt and I are going into this as underdogs. We're ready to bring the upset."

Folwer started off the COVID-19 pandemic staying at home and working out. He played a left-hander competition with Justin Thomas. He is now back playing and preparing for this event and the tour. USA Today Sports Images - Reinhold Matay

Fowler has won nine tour events and is routinely looked at as the best current player on the tour without a win in a major event. He has won the Player's Championship before. Wolff is new, but he did win the 3M Open in his rookie season on the tour.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listed McIlroy and Johnson as a -200 favorite, meaning bettors would wager $200 in order to collect $100 in winnings. Fowler and Wolff were listed at +175, meaning a $100 wager would win $175 in profit.

Wolff is a competitor and is very much a Rickie Fowler admirer. They should make a good team. USA Today Sports Images - Orlando Ramirez

"With DJ and Rory being a team, two No. 1s, it's pretty intimidating," Wolff said of being the underdogs. "But I think at this point anybody can beat anyone on any given day, especially with a skins game. It's a lot different. But I think me and Rickie are really comfortable with each other, and I think we're going to go out and play some good golf and raise a lot of money, which is the most important thing."

It is Oklahoma State against the World and the World (McIlroy and Johnson) won't back down.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

The PGA Tour is scheduled to return June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the famed Colonial Golf Club Fort Worth, Texas.