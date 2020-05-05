Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff Team Up vs. Rory and Dustin for COVID-19

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff are two golfers that know the challenge of Karsten Creek and the sometimes very difficult playing conditions in Oklahoma and on the home course of their college golf alma mater at Oklahoma State. Cowboys fans have relished the success that Fowler and now, Wolff, barely out on the tour and already a PGA tournament event winner, have had in the professional ranks. Now, everyboy is going to enjoy the first major golf event back as Fowler and Wolff, should wear orange, as they team up in a charity skins game event in Juno Beach, Fla. 

Fowler, who played for the Cowboys from 2007 until turning pro in 2009, and Wolff, who was in Stillwater for two seasons and was an All-American in both and made the putt to clinch the 2018 NCAA Championship; will take on McIlroy and Johnson on May 17 in the TaylorMade Driving Relief, a two-man team event that will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The course will be the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

The event will be aired live from 2-6 p.m. (ET) on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN and Sky Sports, and will be streamed for free on PGA Tour Live (NBC Sports Gold and Video), GolfPass, GolfChannel.com.

"I'm looking forward to it," Fowler said Monday on NBC Sports' Lunch Talk Live. "Actually seeing some fan reaction saying how much of a favorite Rory and DJ are. So Matt and I are going into this as underdogs. We're ready to bring the upset."

USATSI_14158987_168384051_lowres
Folwer started off the COVID-19 pandemic staying at home and working out. He played a left-hander competition with Justin Thomas. He is now back playing and preparing for this event and the tour.USA Today Sports Images - Reinhold Matay

Fowler has won nine tour events and is routinely looked at as the best current player on the tour without a win in a major event. He has won the Player's Championship before. Wolff is new, but he did win the 3M Open in his rookie season on the tour.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listed McIlroy and Johnson as a -200 favorite, meaning bettors would wager $200 in order to collect $100 in winnings. Fowler and Wolff were listed at +175, meaning a $100 wager would win $175 in profit.

USATSI_13951122_168384051_lowres
Wolff is a competitor and is very much a Rickie Fowler admirer. They should make a good team. USA Today Sports Images - Orlando Ramirez

"With DJ and Rory being a team, two No. 1s, it's pretty intimidating," Wolff said of being the underdogs. "But I think at this point anybody can beat anyone on any given day, especially with a skins game. It's a lot different. But I think me and Rickie are really comfortable with each other, and I think we're going to go out and play some good golf and raise a lot of money, which is the most important thing."

It is Oklahoma State against the World and the World (McIlroy and Johnson) won't back down.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

The PGA Tour is scheduled to return June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the famed Colonial Golf Club Fort Worth, Texas.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boynton and Co. Offer 2021 Westlake Power Forward

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton extend and offer to KJ Adams, a 2021 power forward out of Westlake (TX) High School.

Zach Lancaster

Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

Seven of Oklahoma State wrestling's 2020 signing class were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans on Monday, including AJ Ferrari and Konner Doucet.

Zach Lancaster

How Will OSU Hoops Recruiting Be Affected by the Pandemic?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how will Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball's recruiting efforts be changed?

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys received two commitments from Jaden Nixon and Ty Williams, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Chuba Back in Stillwater and More Cowboy News and National Title Prospect for Football?

Chuba Hubbard back in Stillwater and more Cowboy football notes

Robert Allen

William Hill Releases Updated 2020-21 Title Odds

Vegas sports book William Hill released its updated 2020-21 season college basketball title odds and Oklahoma State is a long shot, but not by as much as you'd think

Zach Lancaster

Weiberg: Oklahoma State Discussing All Scenarios for Football Season at this Stage

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg discusses football season scenarios.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Jaden Nixon

Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State's newest commitment films an exclusive interview with Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report

Marshall Levenson

by

CanadianCowboy

Here Goes: What I Think College Football Will Look Like This Fall at Oklahoma State

Fans, games, safety, what will it take to have a 2020 football season in the fall.

Robert Allen

Weiberg has Checked with Oregon State and has Future Schedules in Predominant Regional Set-Up

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg on Oregon State game and football future schedules

Robert Allen