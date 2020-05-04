Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State wrestling and John Smith signed the No. 1 overall recruiting class this past November, including the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in AJ Ferrari and the No. 2 overall recruit in Dustin Plott. On Monday, seven of those eight signees were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans.

Combine that with the fact that Smith and Co. are returning a talented and young squad and there's no denying the fact that Cowboy wrestling is definitely trending upwards and will be dangerous for years to come.

Here are the bios of the seven All-Americans as provided by Wrestling USA.

Oklahoma: Konner Doucet - Academic Team - 220

  • Comanche High School
  • Coach Jason Miller
  • 172-7 107 falls
  • GPA 4.11
  • State Champion 4x
  • Valedictorian

New Jersey: Trevor Mastrogiovanni - 126

  • Blair Academy
  • Coach Brian Antonelli
  • 86-4
  • National Prep Champion 3x
  • Walsh Ironman Champion 2x

Nebraska: Jakason Burks - 132

  • Omaha Burke High School
  • Coach Wes Boehm
  • 174-5 98 falls
  • State Champion 2x, 2nd/4th
  • Cadet National FS Champion

Oklahoma: Luke Surber - 182

  • Tuttle High School
  • Coach Matt Surber
  • 153-12 83 falls
  • GPA 4.03
  • State Champion 3x, 2nd

Illinois: Daniel Jezik - 195

  • Coal City High School
  • Coach Mark Masters
  • 162-26 64 falls
  • GPA 3.70
  • State Champion 2x, 2nd/6th

Oklahoma : Dustin Plott - 195

  • Tuttle High School
  • Coach Matt Surbur
  • 131-9 74 falls
  • GPA 4.03
  • State Champion 2x, 2nd

Texas: AJ Ferrari - 220

  • Allen High School
  • Coach Jerry Best
  • State Champion 2x
  • Wash Ironman Champion 2x
  • Cadet World Bronze Medalist
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Will OSU Hoops Recruiting Be Affected by the Pandemic?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, how will Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State basketball's recruiting efforts be changed?

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting Notebook: Commitments, Offers, Top Groups... This One Has It All

This past week was the busiest week for Oklahoma State recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cowboys received two commitments from Jaden Nixon and Ty Williams, handed out some offers and landed in a top group of 3 star offensive lineman out west.

Marshall Levenson

Chuba Back in Stillwater and More Cowboy News and National Title Prospect for Football?

Chuba Hubbard back in Stillwater and more Cowboy football notes

Robert Allen

William Hill Releases Updated 2020-21 Title Odds

Vegas sports book William Hill released its updated 2020-21 season college basketball title odds and Oklahoma State is a long shot, but not by as much as you'd think

Zach Lancaster

Weiberg: Oklahoma State Discussing All Scenarios for Football Season at this Stage

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg discusses football season scenarios.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Jaden Nixon

Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State's newest commitment films an exclusive interview with Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report

Marshall Levenson

by

CanadianCowboy

Here Goes: What I Think College Football Will Look Like This Fall at Oklahoma State

Fans, games, safety, what will it take to have a 2020 football season in the fall.

Robert Allen

Weiberg has Checked with Oregon State and has Future Schedules in Predominant Regional Set-Up

Oklahoma State deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg on Oregon State game and football future schedules

Robert Allen

Eleven Cowgirls Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

The Oklahoma State softball team was impressive both on the field and in the classroom as they had 11 Cowgirls named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team on Friday.

Pokes Report Staff

Pokes Offer Talented Brooklyn Point Guard

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton extend an offer to Boys and Girls point guard Khalil Brantley

Zach Lancaster