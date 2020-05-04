Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State wrestling and John Smith signed the No. 1 overall recruiting class this past November, including the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in AJ Ferrari and the No. 2 overall recruit in Dustin Plott. On Monday, seven of those eight signees were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans.

Combine that with the fact that Smith and Co. are returning a talented and young squad and there's no denying the fact that Cowboy wrestling is definitely trending upwards and will be dangerous for years to come.

Here are the bios of the seven All-Americans as provided by Wrestling USA.

Oklahoma: Konner Doucet - Academic Team - 220

Comanche High School

Coach Jason Miller

172-7 107 falls

GPA 4.11

State Champion 4x

Valedictorian

New Jersey: Trevor Mastrogiovanni - 126

Blair Academy

Coach Brian Antonelli

86-4

National Prep Champion 3x

Walsh Ironman Champion 2x

Nebraska: Jakason Burks - 132

Omaha Burke High School

Coach Wes Boehm

174-5 98 falls

State Champion 2x, 2nd/4th

Cadet National FS Champion

Oklahoma: Luke Surber - 182

Tuttle High School

Coach Matt Surber

153-12 83 falls

GPA 4.03

State Champion 3x, 2nd

Illinois: Daniel Jezik - 195

Coal City High School

Coach Mark Masters

162-26 64 falls

GPA 3.70

State Champion 2x, 2nd/6th

Oklahoma : Dustin Plott - 195

Tuttle High School

Coach Matt Surbur

131-9 74 falls

GPA 4.03

State Champion 2x, 2nd

Texas: AJ Ferrari - 220