Seven OSU Wrestling Signees Tabbed Wrestling USA All-Americans
Zach Lancaster
STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State wrestling and John Smith signed the No. 1 overall recruiting class this past November, including the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in AJ Ferrari and the No. 2 overall recruit in Dustin Plott. On Monday, seven of those eight signees were tabbed 2020 Wrestling USA Scholastic All-Americans.
Combine that with the fact that Smith and Co. are returning a talented and young squad and there's no denying the fact that Cowboy wrestling is definitely trending upwards and will be dangerous for years to come.
Here are the bios of the seven All-Americans as provided by Wrestling USA.
Oklahoma: Konner Doucet - Academic Team - 220
- Comanche High School
- Coach Jason Miller
- 172-7 107 falls
- GPA 4.11
- State Champion 4x
- Valedictorian
New Jersey: Trevor Mastrogiovanni - 126
- Blair Academy
- Coach Brian Antonelli
- 86-4
- National Prep Champion 3x
- Walsh Ironman Champion 2x
Nebraska: Jakason Burks - 132
- Omaha Burke High School
- Coach Wes Boehm
- 174-5 98 falls
- State Champion 2x, 2nd/4th
- Cadet National FS Champion
Oklahoma: Luke Surber - 182
- Tuttle High School
- Coach Matt Surber
- 153-12 83 falls
- GPA 4.03
- State Champion 3x, 2nd
Illinois: Daniel Jezik - 195
- Coal City High School
- Coach Mark Masters
- 162-26 64 falls
- GPA 3.70
- State Champion 2x, 2nd/6th
Oklahoma : Dustin Plott - 195
- Tuttle High School
- Coach Matt Surbur
- 131-9 74 falls
- GPA 4.03
- State Champion 2x, 2nd
Texas: AJ Ferrari - 220
- Allen High School
- Coach Jerry Best
- State Champion 2x
- Wash Ironman Champion 2x
- Cadet World Bronze Medalist