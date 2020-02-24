Pokes Report
No. 1 Iowa Beats Cowboys, Sheets and Montalvo Only Cowboy Winners

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3 overall; 8-1 Big 12) fell to top-ranked Iowa, 34-6, on Sunday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena despite a huge upset from Cowboy Wyatt Sheets.

Sheets notched ranked win No. 4 this year in a 9-4 decision over fifth-ranked Kaleb Young. At 157 pounds, the Cowboy scored a reversal in the second and two third-period takedowns to top the Hawkeye. It marks the red-shirt sophomore’s sixth straight dual win with three of those coming against top-20 wrestlers.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo picked up the Pokes’ second win of the evening over Iowa’s Nelson Brands. Montalvo notched a takedown in each period to pick up the 8-2 decision with riding time. The bout marked the Cowboy’s seventh consecutive dual win and pushed his dual record to 13-3.

Travis Wittlake lost his first dual match of the season to No. 2 Alex Marinelli. The bout was knotted up at one point apiece before Marinelli scored a third-period takedown.

Nick Piccininni, Dusty Hone, Joe Smith and Austin Harris each dropped major decisions. No. 2 Pat Lugo collected a fall against sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen, and Austin DeSanto pinned Reece Witcraft. Dakota Geer also lost an 8-3 decision to No. 3 Jacob Warner.

The Pokes return to Stillwater and take a week off leading up to the Big 12 Conference Championship in Tulsa, Okla. The conference tournament begins on March 7 and wraps up the following day.

No. 1 Iowa 34, No. 9 Oklahoma State 6
Feb. 23, 2020 | Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) MD No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) 12-3
133: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IOWA) Fall Reece Witcraft (OSU) 2:38

141: No. 5 Max Murin (IOWA) MD Dusty Hone (OSU) 15-4
149: No. 2 Pat Lugo (IOWA) Fall No. 6 Boo Lewallen (OSU) 2:22
157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. No. 5 Kaleb Young (IOWA) 9-4

165: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) dec. No. 6 Travis Wittlake (OSU) 3-2

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) MD dec. No. 13 Joe Smith (OSU) 12-2
184: No. 14 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Nelson Brands (IOWA) 8-2
197: No. 3 Jacob Warner dec. No. 16 Dakota Geer (OSU) 8-3

HWT: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi MD Austin Harris (OSU) 11-1 

