No. 1 Iowa Beats Cowboys, Sheets and Montalvo Only Cowboy Winners

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3 overall; 8-1 Big 12) fell to top-ranked Iowa, 34-6, on Sunday evening inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena despite a huge upset from Cowboy Wyatt Sheets.

Sheets notched ranked win No. 4 this year in a 9-4 decision over fifth-ranked Kaleb Young. At 157 pounds, the Cowboy scored a reversal in the second and two third-period takedowns to top the Hawkeye. It marks the red-shirt sophomore’s sixth straight dual win with three of those coming against top-20 wrestlers.

Redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo picked up the Pokes’ second win of the evening over Iowa’s Nelson Brands. Montalvo notched a takedown in each period to pick up the 8-2 decision with riding time. The bout marked the Cowboy’s seventh consecutive dual win and pushed his dual record to 13-3.

Travis Wittlake lost his first dual match of the season to No. 2 Alex Marinelli. The bout was knotted up at one point apiece before Marinelli scored a third-period takedown.

Nick Piccininni, Dusty Hone, Joe Smith and Austin Harris each dropped major decisions. No. 2 Pat Lugo collected a fall against sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen, and Austin DeSanto pinned Reece Witcraft. Dakota Geer also lost an 8-3 decision to No. 3 Jacob Warner.

The Pokes return to Stillwater and take a week off leading up to the Big 12 Conference Championship in Tulsa, Okla. The conference tournament begins on March 7 and wraps up the following day.

No. 1 Iowa 34, No. 9 Oklahoma State 6

Feb. 23, 2020 | Carver-Hawkeye Arena | Iowa City, Iowa

125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IOWA) MD No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) 12-3

133: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IOWA) Fall Reece Witcraft (OSU) 2:38

141: No. 5 Max Murin (IOWA) MD Dusty Hone (OSU) 15-4

149: No. 2 Pat Lugo (IOWA) Fall No. 6 Boo Lewallen (OSU) 2:22

157: Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. No. 5 Kaleb Young (IOWA) 9-4

165: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) dec. No. 6 Travis Wittlake (OSU) 3-2

174: No. 1 Michael Kemerer (IOWA) MD dec. No. 13 Joe Smith (OSU) 12-2

184: No. 14 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Nelson Brands (IOWA) 8-2

197: No. 3 Jacob Warner dec. No. 16 Dakota Geer (OSU) 8-3

HWT: No. 3 Tony Cassioppi MD Austin Harris (OSU) 11-1