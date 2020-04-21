Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowgirls Pick Up Another Transfer from Georgia

Robert Allen

(Oklahoma State University athletic media relations contributed to this story.)

STILLWATER -- Last week Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball head coach Kenny Gajewski said he felt there were some important components to add to his already stout Cowgirls team and maybe this is it with the addition of transfer Jordan Doggett from the University of Georgia. The senior joins the Cowgirls after three productive seasons that saw her start 135 games for a strong SEC team. 

Gajewski had reinforced his thoughts on the transfer portal.

"I really like transfers and so that is a reason that I think we've had a lot of success with girls coming into our program," Gajewski said. "We have one glaring need and we'll get that. We'll find that."

So, again maybe this is what he was talking about. There is no doubt in Alysen Febrey, a Georgia transfer that was hitting .382 with five doubles, 11 home runs, 32 RBI, and a slugging percentage of .941 when the season stopped, Georgia has a good program and plenty of talent. 

A versatile player who can start in the infield and the outfield, Doggett slashed an impressive .360/.448/.560 (batting avg./slugging pct./on base pct.) in the shortened 2020 season. She finished the season with two home runs, three triples, 18 runs batted in and 11 walks.

doggett
Doggett has had a lot to do during her Georgia career with the Bulldogs softball success. University of Georgia

"I'm so excited to be able to finish my last year with this program and the Cowgirls," Doggett said.

Febrey calls Doggett one of her best teammates at Georgia and a good friend.

"She has speed and plays with a lot of energy and emotion," Febrey said. "She hits all over the field with power and is a smart baserunner."

Before the 2020 season, Doggett was a career .282 hitter with three home runs, 16 doubles and 45 RBI. 

Off the field, Doggett was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoping Defensive Tackles for Oklahoma State Recruiting

Robert Allen of Pokes Report looks at the defensive tackles that Oklahoma State is recruiting

Robert Allen

Non Story Material Starting to Invade COVID-19 Pandemic with Likekele "Scoop"

Exclusive news Isaac Likekele not going anywhere, but he never was.

Robert Allen

Micah Cooper: The Running Back You'd Better Not Forget. He Won't Allow It!

Oklahoma State former walk-on running back Micah Cooper still motivating teammates and others during the COVID-19 pandemic

Robert Allen

Boynton Building A Culture, And More

Cowboys coach navigated difficult path to form foundation

John Helsley

Film Room: Boynton and Pastrana on Rondel Walker

Head coach Mike Boynton and assistant coach Erik Pastrana watch film and do a break down on 2020 signee Rondel Walker

Zach Lancaster

A.J. Green Dealing with Great Loss Heading into the NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green anxious to see where he goes in the NFL Draft

Robert Allen

Cowboys Recruiting Turns to Familiar Spot for DB Offer with Makale Smith

Midwest City two-sport standout Makale Smith earns an offer in football recruiting from Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Cowboy Wrestlers Earn Eight NWCA 2020 All-America Spots

Multiple Cowboy wrestlers were tabbed as NWCA All-Americans, with Nick Piccininni, Boo Lewallen and Travis Wittlake picking up first-team nods.

Pokes Report Staff

Tylan Wallace Says He's With Gundy, Working to Be Ready

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace talks about rehab, football, and Mike Gundy

Robert Allen

Pokes Report Q&A with New Basketball Signee Donovan Williams

Donovan Williams is a top tier player from Lincoln, Nebraska that is going to be a Cowboy.

Robert Allen