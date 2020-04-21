Cowgirls Pick Up Another Transfer from Georgia

(Oklahoma State University athletic media relations contributed to this story.)

STILLWATER -- Last week Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball head coach Kenny Gajewski said he felt there were some important components to add to his already stout Cowgirls team and maybe this is it with the addition of transfer Jordan Doggett from the University of Georgia. The senior joins the Cowgirls after three productive seasons that saw her start 135 games for a strong SEC team.

Gajewski had reinforced his thoughts on the transfer portal.

"I really like transfers and so that is a reason that I think we've had a lot of success with girls coming into our program," Gajewski said. "We have one glaring need and we'll get that. We'll find that."

So, again maybe this is what he was talking about. There is no doubt in Alysen Febrey, a Georgia transfer that was hitting .382 with five doubles, 11 home runs, 32 RBI, and a slugging percentage of .941 when the season stopped, Georgia has a good program and plenty of talent.

A versatile player who can start in the infield and the outfield, Doggett slashed an impressive .360/.448/.560 (batting avg./slugging pct./on base pct.) in the shortened 2020 season. She finished the season with two home runs, three triples, 18 runs batted in and 11 walks.

Doggett has had a lot to do during her Georgia career with the Bulldogs softball success. University of Georgia

"I'm so excited to be able to finish my last year with this program and the Cowgirls," Doggett said.

Febrey calls Doggett one of her best teammates at Georgia and a good friend.

"She has speed and plays with a lot of energy and emotion," Febrey said. "She hits all over the field with power and is a smart baserunner."

Before the 2020 season, Doggett was a career .282 hitter with three home runs, 16 doubles and 45 RBI.

Off the field, Doggett was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019.