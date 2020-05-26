Polcovich Named All-American By Collegiate Baseball

(Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations contributed to this article)

TUCSON, Ariz. — Oklahoma State infielder Kaden Polcovich earned All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball for his performance during the shortened 2020 season.

A junior for the Cowboys, Polcovich was named to the 2020 Collegiate Baseball All-America Third Team. He is the 77 All-American in OSU baseball history in a program that has now claimed 134 All-America honors.

Polcovich posted a .344 batting average in 18 games for the Cowboys and led the team in four offensive categories, including RBIs (21), walks (19), runs (20) and multiple-hit games (9). He ranked eighth nationally in walks and was also among the top 30 performers in the NCAA in RBIs and runs.

The Edmond, Okla. native also turned in a .578 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage and reached base safely in the final 15 games of the season. He was also a standout defensively and did not commit an error while splitting time between second base and third base.

Oklahoma State finished the shortened 2020 season with a 13-5 overall record, while going 10-1 at home. They also finished the season on a five-game win streak.

They're season included wins over Grand Canyon, Arizona State, Texas A & M and they were just a few games away from debuting their new state-of-the-art stadium and facility, O'Brate Stadium, to start Big 12 play against TCU.

The Cowboys will now officially debut O'Brate Stadium at the beginning of the 2021 season, but will no doubt host a strong opponent in the upcoming fall for a scrimmage, hopefully on a football weekend for fans to come and enjoy some baseball.