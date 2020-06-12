Pokes Report
Polcovich Selected in the MLB Draft

Robert Allen

(This story was originated by Oklahoma State University Athletic Media Relations and baseball contact Wade McWhorter with contributions from the Big 12 Conference and Pokes Report.)

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State’s Kaden Polcovich was selected in the third round on the final day of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Polcovich was chosen by the Seattle Mariners with the 78 overall pick of the draft. The infielder is the second-highest OSU draft pick under head coach Josh Holliday, behind only Jason Hursh, who was a first-round choice (31 overall) in 2013; he is the Cowboys’ 14 top-10 round draft pick in eight years under Holliday and the program’s 46 overall during his head coaching tenure.

During the shortened 2020 season, his first in an OSU uniform, Polcovich posted a .344 batting average in 18 games and led the Cowboys in four offensive categories, including RBIs (21), walks (19), runs (20) and multiple-hit games (9). The switch-hitting junior ranked eighth nationally in walks and was also among the top 30 performers in the NCAA in RBIs and runs.

Named a third-team All-American, Polcovich turned in a .578 slugging percentage and .494 on-base percentage and reached base safely in the final 15 games of the season. He was also a standout defensively and did not commit an error while splitting time between second base and third base.

Oklahoma State did not have any of their signees in the 2020 recruiting class selected. The speculation was that right-handed pitchers Nolan McLean and/or Jacob Misiorowski could be selected but neither incoming freshman was picked. Oklahoma State has 15 players signed in their incoming class. 

The Big 12 had eight players selected in the draft including second night picks Texas Tech righty Clayton Beeter selected 66th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Competitive Balance B Round. Three players were taken in the third round: Polcovich, Texas Tech right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin (84th by Cincinnati) and Oklahoma southpaw Levi Prater (93rd by St. Louis).

A pair of Sooners were selected in the fourth round: catcher Brady Lindsly (123rd by Washington) and right-hander Dane Acker (127th by Oakland). Texas right-hander Bryce Elder rounded out the Conference’s selections, as he was picked in the fifth round (159th overall) by Atlanta.

On the opening night of the draft, Oklahoma RHP Cade Cavalli (No. 22 by Washington) and Baylor SS Nick Loftin (No. 32 by Kansas City) were selected in the first round.

Oklahoma had four draft picks to lead the Big 12, followed by Texas Tech with two and Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas with one apiece. 

