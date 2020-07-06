Pokes Report
Cowboys Perform Well in Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wolff Finishes Second

Zach Lancaster

Despite dominating most of the weekend at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, former Oklahoma State golfer Matthew Wolff finished three shots behind Bryson DeChambeau for a second place finish.

This was Wolff's best finish during the coronavirus pandemic as he's finished 54th and missed the cut twice since the restart of the PGA Tour in early June.

As for Rickie Fowler and Viktor Hovland, both finished tied for 12th, marking an impressive feat for young Hovland as it was his fifth top-25 finish of the year.

“It was definitely a grind out there,” Wolff said following the event. “Didn't start off really well at all, wasn't hitting it how I was the beginning of the week and feel like I was really getting some bad breaks as well, which was pretty unfortunate … The bad lie in the bunker on 10. I feel like I hit a couple putts out there that I really didn't feel like I pulled them or pushed them or anything, they just didn't go in. I misread them or they hit some bumps or stuff like that. But overall, I'm really happy with where I'm at right now.”

Wolff dominated the first three days of the tournament as he entered championship Sunday as the 54-hole leader. However, the front nine of the final day wasn't kind to Wolff.

Wolff started the front nine with a bogey and then bogeyed the final four holes on the front. Wolff continued to struggle in the opening hole of the back nine as he bogeyed No. 10 as well.

He made his way back into contention with DeChambeau on No. 15 with a birdie, but DeChambeau was able to knock down three-straight birdies to finish off his day.

