O'Brate Stadium is Open and Now in Use by Cowboy Baseball

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Over a week ago with limited fanfare and only internal coverage Oklahoma State's newest and maybe it's most luxurious athletic facility was opened. I don't think there would be a baseball coach in the college version of the game that would disagree that O'Brate Stadium is the nicest and most spectacular stadium in college baseball. It isn't the biggest, but from the complete 360 degree opportunity to see the field of play, the new grandstand with the kind of luxury found in the newest major league parks, and the ammenities for the team from the locker room to a state-of-the-art training area that even includes an artificial turf practice infield O'Brate Stadium is a home that can spark even greater success for one of the top programs in college baseball. 

The work toward that new and meteoric success started this past week as the baseball team moved past the soft and almost silent opening toward getting to work in their new home.

"Work on your best swing," head coach Josh Holliday was shown saying in a Twitter video posted on the baseball team's official address. "Go gap to gap, go get the ball, and if you catch it with the right swing, pull em, we'll see how it plays."

baseball1.jfif
Carson McCusker prepares for batting practice last week inside the brand new O'Brate Stadium.Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University Athletics

"You're catching it right here as opposed to making sure that you're here," volunteer assistant and former Major League All Star Matt Holliday is saying to a player he is tutoring.

"Once I separate and go back and get my front side closed, I'm going to turn," the Wizard of Cowboy pitching coach Rob Walton holding class for his putchers.

baseball2.jfif
Former Oklahoma State All-American and Major League All-Star as well as manager Robin Ventura throws batting practice inside O'Brate Stadium. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University Athletics

It is unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic cost Oklahoma State and major benefactor Cecil O'Brate and his wife Francis could not enjoy that grand evening that was planned on Friday, March 20 when TCU was scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference baseball opener and the grand opening of the new stadium. It was to be played in front of a crowd that would make the fire marshall in Stillwater cringe and with the pageantry of O'Brate's good friend and United States President George W. Bush there to throw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside Cecil. 

O'Brate did get to throw out a first pitch and the affection was felt by Cecil and Francis O'Brate as they moved about the beautiful and sparkling facility with the coaches and players that are now using it. No better way to soak up gratitude than be mingling with those that have the most thanks in their heart for what you helped make happen.

"The time this has taken to become a reality is hard to put into words," Josh Holliday told the intimate gathering. "We are very fortunate, I think you guys realize that. I can't tell you how many times that I have driven past this place only wonder to what it would be like to call this our home. It is a very special ocassion and we are very lucky to be here."

The short Twitter video that is pinned to the top of the OSU Cowboys baseball Twitter has Holliday saying to Cecil O'Brate, "this is something really special."

"It is special to me," O'Brate says back to the Cowboys coach.

"It doesn't go unnoticed how remarkable this is and our players know how lucky they are to come here," Holliday continues.

"I'm proud to have my name on it," finishes Cecil O'Brate.

Now, if we can get this pandemic to subside, it's time to "Play Ball!"

