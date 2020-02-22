Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Iowa Favored at Weight for Sunday's Dual with the Cowboys

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State and Iowa hold the acclaim of having won 57 NCAA wrestling team national championships between them. The Cowboys have won 34 and Iowa has 23. The two powerhouse schools have met 53 times in the past with Oklahoma State owning the series 29-22-2. However, this edition of the Cowboys vs. the Hawkeyes on the surface looks like no other. Every Hawkeyes wrestler will step onto the mat favored to win, and in some cases, fairly heavy favorites.

"It looks a little lopsided this year," Smith said. "People look forward to this match-up, but it does look lopsided as to who is favored at each weight. We're going to have to wrestle our best match. I see it competitive and not as lopsided as some people think."

Weight - OSU Wrestler
Record
Ranking
Iowa Wrestler
Record
Ranking

125 - Nick Piccininni 

23-1

#4

Spencer Lee

14-0

#1

133 - Reece Witcraft

16-7 

UR

Austin DeSanto

13-2

#3

141 - Dusty Hone

18-7

UR

Max Murin 

11-1

#5

149 - Boo Lewallen

18-1

#6

Pat Lugo

17-1

#2

157 - Wyatt Sheets

17-6

UR

Kaleb Young

15-2

#5

165 - Travis Wittlake

25-1

#6

Alex Marinelli 

16-1

#2

174 - Joe Smith 

7-3

#13

Michael Kemerer

12-0

#1

184 - Anthony Montalvo

19-5

UR

Abe Assad

19-5

#9

197 - Dakota Geer

19-6

#16

Jacob Warner

14-3

#6

Hvy - Austin Harris

5-9

UR

Tony Cassioppi

15-2

#3

It is not pretty for the Cowboys, who won last season in Stillwater as the No. 2 ranked team beating No. 3 Iowa 27-12. Only two Cowboys return off that team to wrestle this season with wrestlers like Daton Fix at 133, Kaid Brock at 141, Chandler Rogers at 174, Jacobe Smith at 184, Preston Weigel at 197, and Derek White at heavyweight. The Cowboys got pins last year in Gallagher-Iba from Piccininni, who pinned Spencer Lee. Lee got a measure of revenge in the NCAA Tournament. Chandler Rogers got the pin at 174 pounds as well over unranked Mitch Bowman.

It's a good thing that John Smith and his staff have the top-ranked recruiting class in college wrestling coming into Stillwater next season as the Cowboys can't afford to dig themselves a hole and crawl in it with the power of the Big Ten schools including Iowa, Penn State, and Ohio State.

The class of eight signees includes No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler AJ Ferrari and No. 2 overall recruit and top 182-pounder Dustin Plott of Tuttle, Okla. Joining the top two recruits are Blair Academy standout Trevor Mastrogiovanni, Jakason Burks, Luke Surber, Konner Doucet, Daniel Jezik and Alexander Yokubaitis. Allen, Texas native Ferrari is projected to go at 197 pounds for the Cowboys. Oklahoma's own Plot is a three-time Oklahoma high school state finalist and two-time champion. The future Cowboy owns KC Stampede and Geary Tournament titles and finished runner up at Fargo this summer. Mastrogiovanni also verbally committed to OSU in 2018. Out of Blair Academy, he projects as a lighter weight and holds the No. 11 overall spot in this year’s senior class along with the second place ranking at 126 pounds.

They can't help on Sunday but they will be welcomed and Fix will return next season from his Olympic red-shirt season pursuing a chance to wrestle for the USA in Tokyo. None of those guys will be in Iowa City on Sunday night at 7 p.m., so if Smith and the Cowboys pull this off it won't rival the Miracle on Ice, which celebrates it's 40th anniversary this weekend, but it will be a minor miracle on the mat.

"We need to help ourselves as a team," Smith added. "Imagine what that would do getting a win up there before the postseason. That would do a lot for us and that is my message to my team." 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Oklahoma State has landed four-star forward out of Ontario, Canada Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. His commitment vaults OSU's 2020 recruiting class into the top 10.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State wins explodes at the plate in winning home opener

Oklahoma State saw freshman Justin Campbell and veterans Max Hewitt and Noah Sifrit have big days at the plate in home opening win.

Robert Allen

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe on Why He Chose Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's newest 2020 commit, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe teamed up with Sports Illustrated to discuss why he chose the Cowboys.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirl Softball Splits First Day at Blazer Classic

Oklahoma State softball split the first day of action at the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, AL dropping the first game to Ole Miss, but knocking off No. 10 Louisiana.

Pokes Report Staff

The Rock or Principal that Oklahoma State Football Recruiting is Built On

New recruiting coordinator Todd Bradford talks about the philosophy behind Oklahoma State football recruiting

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oh, O'Brate!

The Cowboys' new stadium will be elite; plus Digs and Despises

John Helsley

Cowboys Prepare for Bedlam Showdown No. 2

It's the second Bedlam of the season this weekend in Stillwater and Oklahoma State is itching to get some revenge on the Sooners following the 82-69 loss in Norman earlier this month.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Two Top Prospects Including Nations Top Receiver

College recruiting is currently in the middle of a dead period, which means no face to face contact with recruits, but that does not stop the offers from being rolled out.

Marshall Levenson

Chris Harris out for Remainder of the Season

Oklahoma State freshman guard Chris Harris has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a knee injury

Zach Lancaster

Cunningham Tabbed Naismith High School Player of the Year Finalist

2020 Oklahoma State basketball signee Cade Cunningham has been named one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Player of the Year.

Zach Lancaster