Iowa Favored at Weight for Sunday's Dual with the Cowboys

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State and Iowa hold the acclaim of having won 57 NCAA wrestling team national championships between them. The Cowboys have won 34 and Iowa has 23. The two powerhouse schools have met 53 times in the past with Oklahoma State owning the series 29-22-2. However, this edition of the Cowboys vs. the Hawkeyes on the surface looks like no other. Every Hawkeyes wrestler will step onto the mat favored to win, and in some cases, fairly heavy favorites.

"It looks a little lopsided this year," Smith said. "People look forward to this match-up, but it does look lopsided as to who is favored at each weight. We're going to have to wrestle our best match. I see it competitive and not as lopsided as some people think."

Weight - OSU Wrestler Record Ranking Iowa Wrestler Record Ranking 125 - Nick Piccininni 23-1 #4 Spencer Lee 14-0 #1 133 - Reece Witcraft 16-7 UR Austin DeSanto 13-2 #3 141 - Dusty Hone 18-7 UR Max Murin 11-1 #5 149 - Boo Lewallen 18-1 #6 Pat Lugo 17-1 #2 157 - Wyatt Sheets 17-6 UR Kaleb Young 15-2 #5 165 - Travis Wittlake 25-1 #6 Alex Marinelli 16-1 #2 174 - Joe Smith 7-3 #13 Michael Kemerer 12-0 #1 184 - Anthony Montalvo 19-5 UR Abe Assad 19-5 #9 197 - Dakota Geer 19-6 #16 Jacob Warner 14-3 #6 Hvy - Austin Harris 5-9 UR Tony Cassioppi 15-2 #3

It is not pretty for the Cowboys, who won last season in Stillwater as the No. 2 ranked team beating No. 3 Iowa 27-12. Only two Cowboys return off that team to wrestle this season with wrestlers like Daton Fix at 133, Kaid Brock at 141, Chandler Rogers at 174, Jacobe Smith at 184, Preston Weigel at 197, and Derek White at heavyweight. The Cowboys got pins last year in Gallagher-Iba from Piccininni, who pinned Spencer Lee. Lee got a measure of revenge in the NCAA Tournament. Chandler Rogers got the pin at 174 pounds as well over unranked Mitch Bowman.

It's a good thing that John Smith and his staff have the top-ranked recruiting class in college wrestling coming into Stillwater next season as the Cowboys can't afford to dig themselves a hole and crawl in it with the power of the Big Ten schools including Iowa, Penn State, and Ohio State.

The class of eight signees includes No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler AJ Ferrari and No. 2 overall recruit and top 182-pounder Dustin Plott of Tuttle, Okla. Joining the top two recruits are Blair Academy standout Trevor Mastrogiovanni, Jakason Burks, Luke Surber, Konner Doucet, Daniel Jezik and Alexander Yokubaitis. Allen, Texas native Ferrari is projected to go at 197 pounds for the Cowboys. Oklahoma's own Plot is a three-time Oklahoma high school state finalist and two-time champion. The future Cowboy owns KC Stampede and Geary Tournament titles and finished runner up at Fargo this summer. Mastrogiovanni also verbally committed to OSU in 2018. Out of Blair Academy, he projects as a lighter weight and holds the No. 11 overall spot in this year’s senior class along with the second place ranking at 126 pounds.

They can't help on Sunday but they will be welcomed and Fix will return next season from his Olympic red-shirt season pursuing a chance to wrestle for the USA in Tokyo. None of those guys will be in Iowa City on Sunday night at 7 p.m., so if Smith and the Cowboys pull this off it won't rival the Miracle on Ice, which celebrates it's 40th anniversary this weekend, but it will be a minor miracle on the mat.

"We need to help ourselves as a team," Smith added. "Imagine what that would do getting a win up there before the postseason. That would do a lot for us and that is my message to my team."