SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Keep an Eye on Big 12 Soccer, It's Changing to a Nine Game Schedule and Tournament

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- At first Oklahoma State was going to open up with an exhibition on Aug. 14 with TCU and then the opener moved to Sept. 4 in Stillwater for a match with former Big 12 rival and now SEC power Texas A&M. If you go looking for the Cowgirls soccer schedule now you will find an empty page whether you try okstate.com or big12sports.com. The Big 12 soccer season is up in the air. 

The NCAA put postseason out of business when the NCAA Board of Governors basically let Division I schools call the shots on sports championships for this fall. Once the number of school competing fell below 50 percent then the championships were cancelled. That is now the case with soccer. However Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has made a promise to the athletes in the league and that includes soccer. 

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," Bowlsby said of the Big 12 fall sports. 

Our sources tell us that next week sometime the Big 12 will reveal a soccer schedule that will be shortened down to nine games. Each program will play each of the other Big 12 schools. Obviously, some will have four home matches and others will have five matches on their campus. Then the teams will meet up in Fort Worth and TCU will host a conference championship tournament. 

That is the report that we are hearing. We will see what the conference office releases next week. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Boone Pickens Stadium Capacity Limited to 25 Percent

According to a source inside the athletic department, Oklahoma State is limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. Here are more details about the seating arrangements.

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Practice Report: Christian Holmes May Be the Latest in the Series of Critical Transfers

Grad transfer from Missouri Christian Holmes is really playing well at Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Two Cowboys Included in Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250

Two Oklahoma State Cowboy seniors have been included in the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 seniors list going into the 2020 season

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops: Mike Boynton and Co. Offer Top-100 Texas Point Guard

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton have offered 2022 guard Austin Nunez out of San Antonio (TX) Wagner.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard and Wallace Named Preseason All-Americans

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have earned preseason All-America status again before the start of the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Cowboys Phenom Bryce Osmond Named Texas Collegiate North Pitcher Of The Year

Oklahoma State star sophomore Bryce Osmond has been named the Texas Collegiate North pitcher of the year

Marshall Levenson

Do You Want Football? Then Think About Not Spreading COVID-19

Students and the athletes alike taking the proper precautions and doing everything they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19 gives Oklahoma State, as well as the other teams moving forward with the season, the best chance to actually play this fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Practice Report: Differences for Dunn and More Returns for Dillon

Oklahoma State coach Kasey Dunn and receiver Dillon Stoner on Dunn handling the offensive coordinator job and coaching receivers.

Robert Allen

Recruiting Can Come Down to Little Things, OSU Athletics Hopes to Get American Eagle Back

American Eagle will suspend service to Stillwater from DFW on October 7 and that could impact recruiting.

Robert Allen

Defense Really Could Be the Best Side of the Ball for Oklahoma State, at least Equal

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and tackle Cameron Murray talk defense and Trace Ford

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster