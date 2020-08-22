Keep an Eye on Big 12 Soccer, It's Changing to a Nine Game Schedule and Tournament

STILLWATER -- At first Oklahoma State was going to open up with an exhibition on Aug. 14 with TCU and then the opener moved to Sept. 4 in Stillwater for a match with former Big 12 rival and now SEC power Texas A & M. If you go looking for the Cowgirls soccer schedule now you will find an empty page whether you try okstate.com or big12sports.com. The Big 12 soccer season is up in the air.

The NCAA put postseason out of business when the NCAA Board of Governors basically let Division I schools call the shots on sports championships for this fall. Once the number of school competing fell below 50 percent then the championships were cancelled. That is now the case with soccer. However Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has made a promise to the athletes in the league and that includes soccer.

"Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome," Bowlsby said of the Big 12 fall sports.

Our sources tell us that next week sometime the Big 12 will reveal a soccer schedule that will be shortened down to nine games. Each program will play each of the other Big 12 schools. Obviously, some will have four home matches and others will have five matches on their campus. Then the teams will meet up in Fort Worth and TCU will host a conference championship tournament.

That is the report that we are hearing. We will see what the conference office releases next week.