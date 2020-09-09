SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- A steady rain fell throughout the day on the Oklahoma State campus and the mood inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, the Athletic Center, and the West End Zone matched the dark skies and the weather outside. This was a day many surrounding Oklahoma State University athletics were anticipating but knew would be tough on so many people. 

Oklahoma State reported that 232 of the 241 employees in the department were impacted and many of the layoffs were in the operations area of individual sports. 

In football, veteran coach and administrator Johnny Barr, currently the director of football relations as laid off as was coordinator of football recruiting Mike Groce, who has been with the program for eight years. 

Basketball operation director Lance Troester and the person in the same positon for the women's basketball program, Patsy Armstrong, who was formerly in football, were both laid off. Baseball lost their ops person in Victor Romero. The layoffs numbered at 10, according to a release issued by the athletic department. 

Wednesday's personnel decisions and pay reductions, along with previous cuts in the operating budget and a hiring freeze that keeps nine positions vacant for the foreseeable future, will relieve $13 million from department’s 2020-21 budget.

Besides the layoffs there were furloughs instructed for hourly employees and then salary cuts across the entire athletic department including coaches, staff, and administration. As of Wednesday there were 16 of the athletic departments’ 25 employees, who have contracts that agreed to voluntary pay cuts, including Holder and every head coach.

“These cuts were painful and not at all based on performance, Holder said in a release issued by the athletic department. “They are byproducts of the unfortunate situation in which we find ourselves. I am especially thankful for the coaches that had the protection of a multi-year contract, but still volunteered to participate in the pay reductions.”

Sixty-six employees will begin participating in a furlough program, beginning Sept. 16. Another 151 employees will see a reduction in their salaries beginning this month. The salary cuts range from 2.5 percent to 25 percent with the department’s highest paid employees taking the biggest cuts in pay.

Oklahoma State remains committed to protecting all student-athlete scholarships and sport programs. One athletic department employee speaking on condition of anonymity said the highest salary cuts were reserved for coaches and contract. Also, this person said cuts were designed not to directly impact people dealing directly with student-athletes.   

“These cuts don’t solve the problem. We are still facing a budget deficit estimated to be around $30 million, which may require additional measures in the coming months. However, we exist to serve our student-athletes,” Holder said in the release. “Their academics, health, safety, and their ability to compete remain our top priorities and will not be compromised.”

Certainly, a difficult day for Oklahoma State University athletics.

