Cowgirls Advance in ITA to Play Ohio State for Trip to ITA Kickoff Classic in Chicago

STILLWATER -- The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowgirls defeated San Diego 4-0 in their first match of the ITA Kickoff in Stillwater on Saturday. This win pushes OSU into the championship match on Sunday against No. 25 Ohio State, who beat No. 24 Wake Forest 4-0.

Saturday afternoon began with doubles, where the Cowgirls would win two of the three matches over San Diego. The freshman duo of and DariyaDetkovskyawon the first match over Elizabeth Goldsmith and Helena Francati, 6-3. BunyawiThamchaiwatand LenkaStaradropped the only match of the day to Kati Kukarasand Gemma Garcia, 6-2. The Cowgirls would take the doubles point thanks to a thrilling match between No. 17 AyumiMiyamotoand and SolymarCollingand Maria Tyrina, which the Cowgirls would win, 7-6(4).

Singles matches were only played until the Cowgirls reached four points. No. 29 Thacmaiwat won the first singles point of the day for the Cowgirls by defeating Gemma Garcia, 6-0, 6-3 on court two. followed closely behind, as she took down Maria Tyrina, 6-1, 6-3 on court four. The singles point was won by No. 16 when she defeated No. 39 SolymarColling, 6-4, 6-2, which completed the 4-0 sweep for the Cowgirls.

The Cowgirls now advance to the championship of the ITA Kickoff in Stillwater, which will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. OSU will play OSU, No. 25 Ohio State. This win now moves the Cowgirls to 5-0 on the season, while San Diego falls to 1-1.