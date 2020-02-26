Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Take Chilly Midweek Meeting with Little Rock

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Wade McWhorter.)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State continued its winning ways Tuesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium with a 9-1 win over Little Rock.

The win was the fifth in a row for the 23-ranked Cowboys, who improved to 6-2 on the season. Little Rock fell to 6-3.

OSU smacked three home runs in the contest, with Carson McCusker, Brock Mathis and Kaden Polcovich each going deep for the first time this season. Polcovich, McCusker and Jake Thompson all had two RBIs, while Noah Sifrit tallied a career-high three hits.

The Cowboys used five different pitchers in the contest. Freshman Wyatt Cheney earned his first-career start and worked three innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two, before yielding to fellow frosh Colton Bowman.

Bowman would earn the win in his first-career appearance as the southpaw tossed three shutout innings and struck out three while allowing just one hit.

The Pokes took control of the scoreboard in the second inning, rallying for four runs on four hits. McCusker’s two-run homer to left-center field got things started, and Mathis followed with a round tripper of his own on the very next pitch to make the score 3-0. Sifrit capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Little Rock plated its lone run in the third on an RBI double by Tucker Childers, but OSU answered in the fourth on Polcovich’s two-run shot over the right-center field wall that extended the Cowboys’ advantage to 6-1.

OSU posted runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames, with Thompson picking up RBIs in two of those innings.

The two teams conclude the series Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State's Design Duo that Recruits in a Very Graphic Way

Football prospects love fancy facilities, winning traditions, and Oklahoma State shows them the future and how good they'll look in orange and black.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Releases 2020 Spring Football Roster, A Few Position Changes and New Sizes

A look at new additions, changes and more on the new Oklahoma State football roster.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen

Eberle Claims Back-to-Back Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State pitcher Carrie Eberle claimed her first back-to-back Big 12 Conference weekly honors after a solid weekend performance.

Pokes Report Staff

Looking for a Position Group that Can Jump Up and Improve this Spring

Led by veteran Cameron Murray and plenty of returnees and some newcomers the Oklahoma State defensive line could be a weapon for the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

KU Too Much as Pokes Fall 83-58

The second half was brutal for the Cowboys as they were outscored 48-33 and fell 83-58 to KU.

Zach Lancaster

Episode 6 of the Pokes Report Podcast is now available!

Marshall Levenson and Zach Lancaster break down the state of the Oklahoma State...

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Baseball’s Trenkle Collects Conference Honor

Oklahoma State freshman Caeden Trenkle picks up his first Big 12 weekly honor after shining against UT Rio Grande Valley.

Pokes Report Staff

Former Pokes QB Cornelius Looking to Shine in XFL, Dez Working to get back in NFL

Two former Oklahoma State Cowboys, Taylor Cornelius looking for acceptance and success and Dez Bryant looking for a way back into pro football.

Robert Allen

Pokes Set to Face Red-Hot No. 1 Kansas

After a dominant win over Oklahoma in Stillwater this past weekend, senior Cameron McGriff and Oklahoma State are set to face a red-hot Kansas team in Allen Fieldhouse.

Zach Lancaster

One Of The Nation's Best Offensive Tackles Includes Pokes In Top Group

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation, class of 2021 Reuben Fatheree has included Oklahoma State in his top 9 group of schools, he announced on twitter Sunday night.

Marshall Levenson