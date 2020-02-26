Cowboys Take Chilly Midweek Meeting with Little Rock

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Wade McWhorter.)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State continued its winning ways Tuesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium with a 9-1 win over Little Rock.

The win was the fifth in a row for the 23-ranked Cowboys, who improved to 6-2 on the season. Little Rock fell to 6-3.

OSU smacked three home runs in the contest, with Carson McCusker, Brock Mathis and Kaden Polcovich each going deep for the first time this season. Polcovich, McCusker and Jake Thompson all had two RBIs, while Noah Sifrit tallied a career-high three hits.

The Cowboys used five different pitchers in the contest. Freshman Wyatt Cheney earned his first-career start and worked three innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out two, before yielding to fellow frosh Colton Bowman.

Bowman would earn the win in his first-career appearance as the southpaw tossed three shutout innings and struck out three while allowing just one hit.

The Pokes took control of the scoreboard in the second inning, rallying for four runs on four hits. McCusker’s two-run homer to left-center field got things started, and Mathis followed with a round tripper of his own on the very next pitch to make the score 3-0. Sifrit capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Little Rock plated its lone run in the third on an RBI double by Tucker Childers, but OSU answered in the fourth on Polcovich’s two-run shot over the right-center field wall that extended the Cowboys’ advantage to 6-1.

OSU posted runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth frames, with Thompson picking up RBIs in two of those innings.

The two teams conclude the series Wednesday at 4 p.m.