Cowboy Wrestling and Wyatt Sheets Sweep Weekend with Win Over Mizzou

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was mostly written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

STILLWATER -- The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-2 overall, 5-1 Big 12) picked up a gritty 26-6 win over 24th-ranked Missouri on Sunday, highlighted by an upset win from and two overtime victories.

The 157-pound sophomore took out No. 11 Jarrett Jacques in the first tiebreaker of the match. Down three late in the third, Sheets escaped, notched a take down and rode out the period to eliminate the Tiger's riding time and send the bout to overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory, Jacques scored an escape. Sheets countered with an escape of his own and added a take down to win the bout, 8-6.

"It was a big win," coach said. "I thought Wyatt competed well. Sheets just kept coming, even when it looked like he was done, he would get an escape or a take down. I love to see that. Everyone thinks we had just lost the match, and all of the sudden he's up and out and hits a beautiful duck under and finishes him off in the overtime. It is good to see him make that adjustment and not stop. Wyatt won on pure will today."

Also collecting an overtime win for the Pokes was . The heavyweight wrestler collected his first dual victory inside Gallagher-Iba over Jacob Bohlken in the second tiebreaker, 3-2. A rideout in overtime was the difference in the bout.

"Coach Perry told me to ride them out and get tough," Putnam said. "When my mind goes blank and I don't know what to do, he always reels me back in. Wrestling is simple and winning is the fun part, and I forgot that for a minute until today. It feels good to win."

Senior collected his second technical fall of the weekend with a 20-5 win over Mizzou's Cameron Valdiviez. The Poke rattled off four take downs and a pair of near falls in the bout.

No. 8 remained perfect in dual action with an 11-6 decision against Mizzou's Peyton Mocco. also picked up dual win No. 2 this weekend. The Cowboy topped Missouri's Alex Butler 9-3.

Following Hone's match, lost his first contest this season to No. 5 Brock Mauller, 5-3, in sudden victory. Freshman was the Cowboys' only other loss of the afternoon. He dropped a tough bout, 11-7, to Allan Hart.

OSU took the bout at 174 pounds in a thriller between No. 11 and Connor Flynn. Flynn took Smith down and to his back early in the first, but the senior Cowboy fought him off collecting an escape, take down and near fall to round out the first period. Smith scored an escape in the second and closed out the match with a take down and near fall in the final seconds to win, 12-6.

The Cowboys at 184 and 197-pounds took back-to-back decisions from Missouri. Montalvo earned his ninth dual win against Dylan Wisman, 9-5, and Geer nabbed a 10-5 decision from Wyatt Koelling.

The Pokes head west next for contests with Air Force and Wyoming on Saturday, Jan. 8, the first beginning at noon CST and the finale in Laramie at 8 p.m. CST.



No. 11 Oklahoma State 26, No. 24 Missouri 6

Feb. 2, 2020 | Gallagher-Iba | Stillwater, Okla.

Attendance: 3,111

125: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (OSU) TF Cameron Valdiviez (MU) 20-5, 7:00

133: Allan Hart (MU) dec. (OSU) 11-7

141: (OSU) dec. Alex Butler (MU) 9-3

149: No. 5 Brock Mauller dec. No. 1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) 5-3 SV1

157: (OSU) dec. No. 11 Jarrett Jacques (MU) 8-6 TB1

165: No. 8 Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Peyton Mocco (MU) 11-6

174: No. 11 (OSU) dec. Connor Flynn (MU) 12-6

184: (OSU) dec. Dylan Wisman (MU) 9-5

197: No. 11 Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. Wyatt Koelling (MU) 10-5

HWT: (OSU) dec. Jacob Bohlken (MU) 3-2 TB2