Nationally-Ranked Cowgirls Close Out Home Season with Another Overtime Win

STILLWATER – Olyvia Dowell’s golden goal lifted 12th-ranked Oklahoma State to a 2-1 overtime victory over Texas Tech Friday night in the final game at Neal Patterson Stadium in 2020. It was the second time that Dowell scored to close out an overtime win as she did it to West Virginia earlier this season.

The Cowgirls dominated the match statistically in improving to 5-2-1 on the season, which includes a 4-1-0 mark on their home field.

OSU controlled the attack throughout the match, outshooting the Red Raiders by a 28-6 margin and tying a school record with 19 corner kicks while holding the visitors without a corner.

TTU (1-4-2) took the games’ initial lead just under nine minutes in when Macy Schultz dribbled down the middle of the field and smacked a long shot into the net for her first goal of the season.

The Cowgirls would get the equalizer just before intermission when Rebekah George celebrated the first goal of her career. Charmé Morgan delivered a ball into the box that Camy Huddleston was able to head to a waiting George, who delivered the ball to the near post to knot the score at 1-1.

OSU continued to mount pressure offensively in the second half, but TTU goalie Madison White kept the Cowgirls at bay as she posted six saves on OSU’s 11 second-half shots. White finished with 10 saves in the match.

But White could not save OSU’s final attempt.

After receiving the ball from Morgan on the far sideline, Dowell wove her way through the TTU defense into the middle of the box and sent a left-footed shot to the near post for the game winner with just 55 seconds remaining in the first overtime period. The goal was Dowell’s team-leading fourth of the season, and her second golden goal of the year.

OSU concludes the fall with a Bedlam showdown against Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 12.