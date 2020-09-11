SI.com
Pokes Report
Cowgirl Soccer's Bedlam Season Opener Postponed

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- For the second time in a week, Oklahoma State has had to postpone a season opener. In a release sent out by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations, Cowgirl soccer's season opener against OU in Norman on Friday night has been postponed.

"The decision was made when the number of positive COVID-19 tests and contacts on OU’s team exceeded the Big 12 Conference’s minimum standard for competition, which state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available to play, including at least one goalkeeper."

The two programs will look for an open date to reschedule the game.

Instead, it was just announced the Cowgirls will now head up to Manhattan, KS and face Kansas State on Sept. 12.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and will start at 7 p.m.

Cowgirl soccer has had a total of five positive cases dating back to the end of July when the team first arrived back on campus, four of which came at the beginning of this week.

Pokes Report's Robert Allen spoke with head coach Colin Carmichael on Thursday before the game was postponed.

"I really feel for our girls, especially our freshmen because this is not what they signed up for," said Carmichael. "We've talked to our kids a lot and they've done a great job of staying out of situations that put them and our team at risk. I keep telling them that we're fortunate because we're playing matches and there a lot of teams and players out there that aren't."

The Cowgirls were supposed to start the 2020 season back on Aug. 21 with an exhibition against TCU.

Oklahoma State won the league title last season with a 16-3-3 record overall and 7-1-1 in league play. Oklahoma, which will have a brand new coach in Mark Carr finished eighth last season with an 8-9-3 record overall and 3-5-1 in Big 12 action. Oklahoma State leads the Bedlam series of soccer 26-9-4.

The Cowgirls return a lot of talent to the 2020 team including Grace Yochum, who was tabbed first-team All-Big 12 this past season as a sophomore with 11 goals, the most ever scored by an OSU sophomore. They also return All-Big 12 and All-American Kim Rodriguez, as well as veteran leaders Camy Huddleston and Hannah Webb.

Comments

Olympic Sports

