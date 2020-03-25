Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Closes Buildings, High School Sports Cancelled For Remainder of the Spring

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's official, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to keep school building closed for the remainder of the spring semester, effectively ending the remaining winter and spring sports seasons for high schools across the state.

Along the same lines and staying in compliance of the executive order closing all non-essential buildings by governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma State University closed all buildings on campus. The closure takes place starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. on March 25 and will remain closed until April 15.

“As we continue to do our part as a university to respond to the spread of COVID-19, we are making daily decisions to do more as the situation continues to evolve,” OSU President Burns Hargis wrote. “The well-being and safety of our campus community is of the utmost priority.”

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mythical March Madness Set to Work from Sweet 16 to Elite Eight

Robert Allen previews Mythical March Madness as Sweet 16 goes to Elite Eight

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State 2020 Prospect Donovan Williams Dominated His Senior Season

Oklahoma State basketball 2020 prospect Donovan Williams had a dominate senior season, even though it was shortened due to injury.

Zach Lancaster

2021 Elite 4 Star Wide Receiver Includes

4 star Dallas Skyline wide receiver Quaydarius Davis has included Oklahoma State in his top 6, he announced with a twitter post late Tuesday night.

Marshall Levenson

How Cowboy Football Coaches are Spending their Extended Spring Break/Quarantine

Oklahoma State football assistants Joe Bob Clements, John Wozniak, Dan Hammerschmidt, and Charlie Dickey talk about working at home.

Robert Allen

Tokyo Olympics Postponement Affects Oklahoma State Athletes

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics affects thousands of athletes from around the world, including three Oklahoma State athletes.

Zach Lancaster

Prospect Profile: 2022 Oklahoma 4 Star Athlete

Brown has that blend of power and speed at the running back position that stars are made out of.

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Prospect Profile: One Of The Top Safeties In The Lone Star State

Landon Hullaby is my favorite kind of defensive back prospect because he shows the ability to play every position in the secondary. On film, he has played corner in press coverage and off coverage, he has played safety in the center field role and he has played the nickel/striker position, all with success and dominance.

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Helmet Havoc Bracket

Over the next few weeks fans will get to vote on the teams twitter page, which helmet is their favorite!

Marshall Levenson

Sanders Not the First Oklahoma State Quarterback Tim Rattay Has Coached

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden and new OSU quarterback coach Tim Rattay on quarterbacks

Robert Allen

Updated Look at Oklahoma State Hoops' Spring Signing Period

Here's a quick look at Oklahoma State's scholarship position, as well as who they're recruiting to fill the remaining spots in the upcoming Spring Signing Period.

Zach Lancaster