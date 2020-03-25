Oklahoma State Closes Buildings, High School Sports Cancelled For Remainder of the Spring

STILLWATER -- It's official, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to keep school building closed for the remainder of the spring semester, effectively ending the remaining winter and spring sports seasons for high schools across the state.

Along the same lines and staying in compliance of the executive order closing all non-essential buildings by governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma State University closed all buildings on campus. The closure takes place starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. on March 25 and will remain closed until April 15.

“As we continue to do our part as a university to respond to the spread of COVID-19, we are making daily decisions to do more as the situation continues to evolve,” OSU President Burns Hargis wrote. “The well-being and safety of our campus community is of the utmost priority.”