Decisions on Returning Spring Seniors Being Made, Holder said It's His Job to Get it Done

STILLWATER -- It just happened on March 30, but there were many inside and outside of college athletics that thought the NCAA Division I Council may have jumped the gun or at least acted earlier than necessary in passing the proposal to award all spring student-athletes an extra year of eligibility after spring sports were cancelled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division I Council created a decision for individual schools by awarding the eligibility but not the scholarship. Schools were left with the option of funding all of, some of, or none of the scholarship money for those student-athletes as they pass through that extra year.

The action has already started in response. I didn't think it would happen for awhile, but Wisconsin and athletic director Barry Alvarez came out April 9 and said good luck, but they are not going to bring back seniors from this spring.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez din't mince words. The Badgers aren't interested in having the senior athletes back.

"That creates a lot of problems," Alvarez told WIBA-AM radio. "It's more complicated than that as far as numbers. You've got another group coming in, etc. ... You've got a group of freshmen coming in. Do you want this group coming back? How does that [affect] roster size? There's a financial burden that goes along with that."

Alvarez is a former successful head football coach for the Badgers and a former member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He sees it one way.

Oklahoma State University Vice-President of athletics and athletics director Mike Holder, the former golf coach that led the Cowboys to eight NCAA team national championships, sees it completely opposite. Holder was highly supportive of those spring sport athletes getting the extra year and said he is committed to finding a way to do the scholarships.

A former head coach of a spring sport, OSU athletic director Mike Holder was fully supportive of spring sport athletes getting another year. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"I have a lot of confidence in the NCAA because of what they did for all the spring sport athletes, they gave them an extension of their eligibility clock, which I think was the right thing to do," Holder said minutes after it was passed. "As an athletic director I have to figure out the financial piece of that because it is the right thing to do."

At Oklahoma State that covers 41 student-athletes that are receiving varying degrees of scholarship money from full rides to books and fees.

There are fewer on the men's side. You don't know for sure how many will want to be back. For instance, Cowboys baseball head coach Josh Holliday said his eight seniors want to come back unless they get a good professional opportunity. The MLB amateur draft is expected to be shortened, maybe severely.

Sport and Name Position Hometown and State/Country Baseball - Cade Cabbiness Outfielder Bixby, Okla. Baseball - Alix Garcia First Baseman Othello, Oregon Baseball - Max Hewitt Infielder/Catcher Midhurst, Ontario, Canada Baseball - Ben Leeper Pitcher Southlake, Texas Baseball - Carson McCusker Outfielder Sparks, Nevada Baseball - Jacob Ruder Pitcher Nixa, Mo. Baseball - Ryan Van Leeuwen Pitcher Keller, Texas Baseball - C.J. Varela Pitcher Katy, Texas Golf - Ferdinand Muller NA Rennigan, Germany Tennis - Mathieu Scaglia NA Frejus, France Track - Garrett Calhoun, Middle Distance Boise, Idaho Track - Martino Falls Sprints Sacramento, Calf. Track - Ashenati Hatte Middle Distance St. Paul, Minn. Track - Sukhi Khosla Distance Tallahassee, Fla. Track - Ayrton Ledesma Fuentes Distance Tillamook, Ore. Track - Mace Metcalf Multi Events Arkansas City, Ark. Track - Jorge Perez Distance Reedly, Calf. Track - Blake Scott Pole Vault Aledo, Texas

Sport/Name Position Hometown/State Softball - Shalee Brantley Utility Broken Bow, Okla. Softball - Carrie Eberle Pitcher Charlotte, N.C. Softball - Alysen Febrey First Baseman Peachtree, Ga. Softball - Logan Simunek Pitcher Piedmont, Okla. Softball - Sydney Springfield Outfielder/First Baseman Flower Mound, Texas Softball - Mackenzie Thomas Catcher Claremore, Okla. Golf - Michelle Forsland NA Kolbota, Norway Tennis - Katelyn Blumenthal NA Edmond, Okla. Track - Ariane Ballner Middle Distance Elmshorn, Germany Track - Aaliyah Birmingham Sprints Tulsa, Okla. Track - Haley Geissler Middle Distance Owasso, Okla. Track - Anna Gunter Distance Bartlesville, Okla. Track - Kami Hankins Distance Edmond, Okla. Track - Elliet Kulkim Pole Vault Jenks, Okla. Track - Katelyn Larson Middle Distance Lakeville, Minn. Track - Natalie Manders Throws Apple Valley, Minn. Track - Gianna Moulis Sprints Glenpool, Okla. Track - Baylor Nelson Throws Catoosa, Okla. Track - Elaine Noll Sprints Guthrie, Okla. Track - Peyton Osborne Sprints Norman, Okla. Track - Bailey Sutherlin Middle Distance Ardmore, Okla. Track - Michaela Vasey Throws Arlington Heights, Ill. Track - Kira White Sprints DeSoto, Texas

The women's group is probably more of a known. Softball head coach Kenny Gajewski believes all of his seniors will come back for a team that looked talented enough to win a national championship. Really, with both men and women the biggest numbers, while they may not be the greater percentage of scholarship money, is with track and field.

That number, 41 is still a big number that could run Oklahoma State somewhere close to $500,000 in scholarship.

It was interesting that besides Alvarez commenting the school issued a release that said as friendly as possible that they wish their athletes the best but it was time to move on.

"UW Athletics places tremendous emphasis on its student-athletes earning an undergraduate degree and having a great competitive experience," read the Wisconsin statement. "In the case of the UW spring student-athletes to which the NCAA's waiver would apply, a substantial percentage of the student-athletes are scheduled to earn their degrees before next spring. In spite of today's uncertainties, we will do everything possible to support our student-athletes as they work toward those degrees.

"The athletic department has made the decision to not pursue waivers that would extend the eligibility of our senior student-athletes. Student-athletes in their fourth year of eligibility have concluded their careers with us. This group of student-athletes has our full support up to, including and beyond graduation. They are Badgers for life and we are greatly appreciative of the way they have represented our department and the university."

That doesn't mean those Wisconsin athletes can't find another school that is more willing to accept their eligibility and maybe award them some form of scholarship.

This will continue to be another interesting facet of the COVID-19 impact on college athletics.