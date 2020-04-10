Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Decisions on Returning Spring Seniors Being Made, Holder said It's His Job to Get it Done

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It just happened on March 30, but there were many inside and outside of college athletics that thought the NCAA Division I Council may have jumped the gun or at least acted earlier than necessary in passing the proposal to award all spring student-athletes an extra year of eligibility after spring sports were cancelled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Division I Council created a decision for individual schools by awarding the eligibility but not the scholarship. Schools were left with the option of funding all of, some of, or none of the scholarship money for those student-athletes as they pass through that extra year.

The action has already started in response. I didn't think it would happen for awhile, but Wisconsin and athletic director Barry Alvarez came out April 9 and said good luck, but they are not going to bring back seniors from this spring. 

Alvarez
Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez din't mince words. The Badgers aren't interested in having the senior athletes back.

"That creates a lot of problems," Alvarez told WIBA-AM radio. "It's more complicated than that as far as numbers. You've got another group coming in, etc. ... You've got a group of freshmen coming in. Do you want this group coming back? How does that [affect] roster size? There's a financial burden that goes along with that."

Alvarez is a former successful head football coach for the Badgers and a former member of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He sees it one way.

Oklahoma State University Vice-President of athletics and athletics director Mike Holder, the former golf coach that led the Cowboys to eight NCAA team national championships, sees it completely opposite. Holder was highly supportive of those spring sport athletes getting the extra year and said he is committed to finding a way to do the scholarships.

PK1_0023
A former head coach of a spring sport, OSU athletic director Mike Holder was fully supportive of spring sport athletes getting another year.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

"I have a lot of confidence in the NCAA because of what they did for all the spring sport athletes, they gave them an extension of their eligibility clock, which I think was the right thing to do," Holder said minutes after it was passed. "As an athletic director I have to figure out the financial piece of that because it is the right thing to do."

At Oklahoma State that covers 41 student-athletes that are receiving varying degrees of scholarship money from full rides to books and fees.  

There are fewer on the men's side. You don't know for sure how many will want to be back. For instance, Cowboys baseball head coach Josh Holliday said his eight seniors want to come back unless they get a good professional opportunity. The MLB amateur draft is expected to be shortened, maybe severely. 

Sport and Name
Position
Hometown and State/Country

Baseball - Cade Cabbiness

Outfielder

Bixby, Okla.

Baseball - Alix Garcia

First Baseman

Othello, Oregon

Baseball - Max Hewitt

Infielder/Catcher

Midhurst, Ontario, Canada

Baseball - Ben Leeper

Pitcher

Southlake, Texas

Baseball - Carson McCusker

Outfielder

Sparks, Nevada

Baseball - Jacob Ruder

Pitcher

Nixa, Mo.

Baseball - Ryan Van Leeuwen

Pitcher

Keller, Texas

Baseball - C.J. Varela

Pitcher

Katy, Texas

Golf - Ferdinand Muller

NA

Rennigan, Germany

Tennis - Mathieu Scaglia

NA

Frejus, France

Track - Garrett Calhoun, 

Middle Distance

Boise, Idaho

Track - Martino Falls

Sprints

Sacramento, Calf.

Track - Ashenati Hatte

Middle Distance

St. Paul, Minn.

Track - Sukhi Khosla

Distance

Tallahassee, Fla.

Track - Ayrton Ledesma Fuentes

Distance

Tillamook, Ore.

Track - Mace Metcalf

Multi Events

Arkansas City, Ark.

Track - Jorge Perez

Distance

Reedly, Calf.

Track - Blake Scott

Pole Vault

Aledo, Texas

Sport/Name
Position
Hometown/State

Softball - Shalee Brantley

Utility

Broken Bow, Okla.

Softball - Carrie Eberle

Pitcher

Charlotte, N.C.

Softball - Alysen Febrey

First Baseman

Peachtree, Ga.

Softball - Logan Simunek

Pitcher

Piedmont, Okla.

Softball - Sydney Springfield

Outfielder/First Baseman

Flower Mound, Texas

Softball - Mackenzie Thomas

Catcher

Claremore, Okla.

Golf - Michelle Forsland

NA

Kolbota, Norway

Tennis - Katelyn Blumenthal

NA

Edmond, Okla.

Track - Ariane Ballner

Middle Distance

Elmshorn, Germany

Track - Aaliyah Birmingham

Sprints

Tulsa, Okla.

Track - Haley Geissler

Middle Distance

Owasso, Okla.

Track - Anna Gunter

Distance

Bartlesville, Okla.

Track - Kami Hankins

Distance

Edmond, Okla.

Track - Elliet Kulkim

Pole Vault

Jenks, Okla.

Track - Katelyn Larson

Middle Distance

Lakeville, Minn.

Track - Natalie Manders

Throws

Apple Valley, Minn.

Track - Gianna Moulis

Sprints

Glenpool, Okla.

Track - Baylor Nelson 

Throws

Catoosa, Okla. 

Track - Elaine Noll

Sprints 

Guthrie, Okla.

Track - Peyton Osborne

Sprints

Norman, Okla.

Track - Bailey Sutherlin

Middle Distance

Ardmore, Okla. 

Track - Michaela Vasey

Throws

Arlington Heights, Ill. 

Track - Kira White

Sprints 

DeSoto, Texas

The women's group is probably more of a known. Softball head coach Kenny Gajewski believes all of his seniors will come back for a team that looked talented enough to win a national championship. Really, with both men and women the biggest numbers, while they may not be the greater percentage of scholarship money, is with track and field. 

That number, 41 is still a big number that could run Oklahoma State somewhere close to $500,000 in scholarship. 

It was interesting that besides Alvarez commenting the school issued a release that said as friendly as possible that they wish their athletes the best but it was time to move on.

"UW Athletics places tremendous emphasis on its student-athletes earning an undergraduate degree and having a great competitive experience," read the Wisconsin statement. "In the case of the UW spring student-athletes to which the NCAA's waiver would apply, a substantial percentage of the student-athletes are scheduled to earn their degrees before next spring. In spite of today's uncertainties, we will do everything possible to support our student-athletes as they work toward those degrees.

"The athletic department has made the decision to not pursue waivers that would extend the eligibility of our senior student-athletes. Student-athletes in their fourth year of eligibility have concluded their careers with us. This group of student-athletes has our full support up to, including and beyond graduation. They are Badgers for life and we are greatly appreciative of the way they have represented our department and the university."

That doesn't mean those Wisconsin athletes can't find another school that is more willing to accept their eligibility and maybe award them some form of scholarship. 

This will continue to be another interesting facet of the COVID-19 impact on college athletics. 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Forget Realignment, With COVID-19 the Topic is When, How, and How Much College Football Season

So many weighing in during the coronavirus on whether college football will happen, when, and how.

Robert Allen

Updated Mock Draft Has A.J. Green Staying Close to Home

An updated NFL mock draft shows Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green staying close to his hometown of DeSoto, TX

Zach Lancaster

All-America Safety Cheatwood Passes Away

Former Oklahoma State All-American safety Harry Cheatwood has passed away from natural causes. He was 73 years old.

Pokes Report Staff

JT Thor Sets Commitment Date

Oklahoma State basketball 2020 four-star forward prospect JT Thor sets his commitment date for just a few days before the spring signing period

Zach Lancaster

In-State Lineman Prospect Aden Kelley Uses Leverage and Strength to Dominate

Thomas-Fay-Custer, Okla. defensive tackle Aden Kelly on recruiting

Robert Allen

Cowboys Newest Offer Is To One Of The Nation's Hottest Prospects

Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State offered a 2022 recruit out of Texas and not even 24 hours later, this recruit is amongst the hottest commodities in the country.

Marshall Levenson

ESPN Get Up: Football in One or Two Regions, Not in Others?

ESPN and primarily Laura Rutledge launch idea college football could be played regionally this fall.

Robert Allen

Report: Oklahoma State Basketball Sets 2020-21 Season Opener

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State basketball will open the 2020-21 season off in Stillwater against Green Bay

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Standout 2021 Prospect

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2021 class, five-star forward Harrison Ingram out of Dallas.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Hand Out New 2022 Offer And Land In Top 15 Of 2021 Legacy

The world may be slowing down but recruiting is not by any means. Two new developments in Cowboy recruiting have come into play late Wednesday night.

Marshall Levenson