Cowgirls Back in the Win Column with 2-0 Decision over Texas

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State continued its success against Texas Friday night as the 12th-ranked Cowgirls knocked off the Longhorns, 2-0, at Neal Patterson Stadium in front of a socially distanced crowd and a national cable television audience on ESPNU.

With the win, OSU snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 4-2-1 on the season. The Cowgirls are 6-0-3 in their last nine meetings against Texas dating back to 2013.

Olyvia Dowell and Grace Yochum netted goals for the Cowgirls in the win, and Emily Plotz posted five saves for her third shutout of the season.

OSU took an early lead against the Longhorns (3-4-0) as Dowell found the back of the net for third time this season in the 12th minute. After sent a pass to Charme Morgan racing down the sideline, Morgan delivered a beautiful cross into the box that Dowell deposited past UT goalie Savannah Madden to put the home team up 1-0.

Texas finished with a 6-4 advantage in shots in the opening half, but Plotz saved a pair of attempts to send the game into the break with OSU up 1-0.

The Cowgirls doubled their lead in the 60th minute by converting a set piece opportunity. delivered a corner kick to the far post that Yochum headed just inside the post to give OSU a 2-0 advantage. The goal was Yochum's third of the season, tying her with Coleman and Dowell for the team lead.

The visitors held an 11-9 edge in shots in the match and also had five corner kicks to just three for OSU, but the Cowgirls' defense rose to the occasion.

Plotz finished with three saves in the second half, including one of the highlight-reel variety with just over 26 minutes remaining when she leapt and dove to her left to knock away an opportunity by UT star Julia Grosso.

The Cowgirls return to action Friday when they host Texas Tech in their final home game of 2020.