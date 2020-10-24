SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowgirls Back in the Win Column with 2-0 Decision over Texas

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University Athletic Media Relations and was written by Wade McWhorter.)

STILLWATER - Oklahoma State continued its success against Texas Friday night as the 12th-ranked Cowgirls knocked off the Longhorns, 2-0, at Neal Patterson Stadium in front of a socially distanced crowd and a national cable television audience on ESPNU.

With the win, OSU snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 4-2-1 on the season. The Cowgirls are 6-0-3 in their last nine meetings against Texas dating back to 2013.

Olyvia Dowell and Grace Yochum netted goals for the Cowgirls in the win, and Emily Plotz posted five saves for her third shutout of the season.

OSU took an early lead against the Longhorns (3-4-0) as Dowell found the back of the net for third time this season in the 12th minute. After sent a pass to Charme Morgan racing down the sideline, Morgan delivered a beautiful cross into the box that Dowell deposited past UT goalie Savannah Madden to put the home team up 1-0.

Texas finished with a 6-4 advantage in shots in the opening half, but Plotz saved a pair of attempts to send the game into the break with OSU up 1-0.

The Cowgirls doubled their lead in the 60th minute by converting a set piece opportunity. delivered a corner kick to the far post that Yochum headed just inside the post to give OSU a 2-0 advantage. The goal was Yochum's third of the season, tying her with Coleman and Dowell for the team lead.

The visitors held an 11-9 edge in shots in the match and also had five corner kicks to just three for OSU, but the Cowgirls' defense rose to the occasion.

Plotz finished with three saves in the second half, including one of the highlight-reel variety with just over 26 minutes remaining when she leapt and dove to her left to knock away an opportunity by UT star Julia Grosso.

The Cowgirls return to action Friday when they host Texas Tech in their final home game of 2020.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Social Media Reactions & Anticipation Leading Up To Matchup With Iowa State

Oklahoma State Social Media Reactions & Anticipation Leading Up To Matchup With Iowa State

Marshall Levenson

by

Orangeheart72

Don't Doubt Sanders As QB1

Forget any arguments about who should be the Cowboys starter

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

After two weeks off, Oklahoma State is set to face a tough Iowa State team, ranked No. 17 in the country, in Stillwater this weekend. There are many people saying this is going to be one of the best games of the entire Big 12 schedule and here's how you can watch it.

ZachLancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Cowboys Resuming Season with Iowa State

Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State in a Big 12 football showdown and here are match-ups and predictions

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Offers Three New Offensive Line Prospects; One '21, Two '22s

The Oklahoma State recruiting staff has offered three new offensive line prospects, one in 2021 and 2022

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy

Nation’s No. 1 2022 Wide Receiver And Oklahoma Native Talyn Shettron Has Announced His Commitment Date

The nations number one wide receiver, Talyn Shettron, has announced he will be committing on Saturday, October 24

Marshall Levenson

by

theorangetruth

Experience is Going To Be Key for Mike Boynton and Co. in 2020-21

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton are going to need the sophomore class to step up to the start the season because experience is going to be key in the 2020-21 season.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboy Defense Needs to Remain Focused

It's been close to a month since Oklahoma State last played a game and the defense needs to stay focused if they want to get past a tough Iowa State team this Saturday in Stillwater.

ZachLancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Springfield Makes Rapid Rise to Scholarship and Starting Status

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Jake Springfield on journey to scholarship and starting and preparing for Iowa State.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Report: Dez Bryant to Sign With Baltimore

Former Oklahoma State and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant appears to be back in the NFL. According to a report, Bryant is set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

ZachLancaster

by

Orangeheart72