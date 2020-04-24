Gajewski At It Again and This is the Transfer He Was Talking About Making the Team Better

STILLWATER -- Kenny Gajewski is at it again. Earlier this month he picked up another Georgia Bulldogs player in the NCAA Transfer Portal in Jordyn Doggett and now the Cowgirls have gone back to the transfer portal and picked up Sun Belt All-Conference catcher Reagan Wright.

Wright will be a fifth-year senior at Oklahoma State when she arrives after playing three full seasons and the shortened season this year at University of Texas-Arlington. Over her career with the Mavericks, she had an average of .278 with 24 home runs, 128 runs batted in, and a .377 on-base percentage.

Wright is good defensively and can throw out runners but also can really hit. UTA Mavericks athletics

This past shortened season, Wright was hitting .286 with one home run, and 10 RBI.

In 2019, she earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors and had a .293 batting average with 38 RBI and five home runs. She also had 11 doubles at the place. Wright started all 62 games at catcher and threw out eight runners attempting to steal and had a .955 fielding percentage.

Her sophomore season was Reagan Wright's most explosive at the plate with 53 RBI and 12 home runs. UTA Mavericks athletics

Her sophomore season in 2018, the Mansfield, Texas native was named first-team All-Sun Belt catcher starting 56 of 57 games and finishing with a school record 53 RBI. Wright also hit 12 home runs, fourth best single season number in UTA history.

As a freshman, she started 53 of 58 games and finished with six home runs and 27 RBI. In high school she was the District 14-5A MVP her senior season at Mansfield Legacy High School and earned All-Academic honors as well. She was named to the 2016 PGF All-American team and was a second-team All-American according to MaxPreps.

The other transfer picked up since the season ended in Jordyn Doggett is good, but she is a versatile player that can play infield or outfield. Wright is a catcher where Oklahoma State has not had a powerful offensive presence this past shortened season. That is what leads me to believe this is what he was talking about when he said this in an interview over a week ago.

"We have one glaring need and we'll get that. We'll find that," Gajewski said on the radio.

Doggett hit an impressive .360 in the shortened 2020 season for Georgia. She also had two home runs, three triples, 18 runs batted in and 11 walks.

Two of the top Cowgirls this spring and two of the best players in the country came to Stillwater via the transfer portal and Gajewski said both would be back.

Former Georgia Bulldog Alysen Febrey was hitting .382 with five doubles, 11 home runs, 32 RBI, and a slugging percentage of .941 when the season stopped.

Pitcher Carrie Eberle, who had come in from Virginia Tech as the ACC Pitcher of the Year last season, threw her first career no-hitter in February and was sporting a 10-1 record with 10 complete games in 11 starts and a 0.46 ERA striking out 68 hitters and walking just 30. Opponents were hitting a paltry .143 against Eberle.

Now, Gajewski has somebody to catch Eberle and the rest of the pitchers that can also provide some major offensive production.