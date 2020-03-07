Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Wrestling Gets Six in the Semifinals after First Session of Big 12 in Tulsa

Pokes Report Staff

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was mostly written by Emily Lingenfelter.)

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma State finished the first session of the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship with 61 team points and advanced six wrestlers through to Saturday night’s semifinal round. The Cowboys sit in second place in the team standings, just three points behind Iowa State. Iowa State had eight wrestlers that made their way into the semifinals. 

“We had bonus points with several of our wins, and this is a team that really has to work to get bonus points,” coach John Smith said. “That’s who we are. It’s not gonna come easy. We’re gonna have to go out and earn it, and we’re gonna have to really wrestle the full seven minutes for any of that to happen. As we get into the championship bracket the matches get a little bit tougher, so it’s important that we get our hands raised.”

Nick Piccininni (125), Dusty Hone (141), Boo Lewallen (149), Wyatt Sheets (157), Travis Wittlake (165) and Joe Smith (174) all went undefeated in the first of four sessions at the event to reach the semifinals. Of OSU’s five wrestlers who competed in the preliminary round, Smith was the lone Cowboy to go 2-0 and reach the semifinals.

Fifth-seeded Smith advanced through the preliminary round with a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Luke Weber of North Dakota State before earning a sudden victory upset win over No. 4 seed Kimball Bastian of Utah Valley in the quarterfinal, 3-1.

Smith has already over wrestled his seed. Every win for him the rest of the way is huge and he now looks like he will qualify for the NCAA Championships. 

Piccininni, Hone, Lewallen, Sheets and Wittlake each wrestled their first bouts of the day in the quarterfinals and all of them won with bonus points attached. Piccininni, Lewallen, Sheets and Wittlake each earned technical falls over lower-seeded opponents, while fourth-seeded Hone knocked off fifth-seeded DJ Lloren of Fresno State with an 11-3 major decision.

Anthony Montalvo and Dakota Geer had explosive wins to open their tournaments in the preliminary round at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively, as they earned falls in back-to-back matches to move on to the quarterfinals. They each lost tightly contested matches later in the session to drop into the consolation bracket.

Reece Witcraft and Austin Harris are set to wrestle in the consolation bracket as well after dropping their opening matches at 133 pounds and heavyweight. Wittcraft's loss was unexpected, but Harris was unseeded and is trying to find his way into one of the seven bids the Big 12 will get for heavyweight wrestlers in the NCAA Championship.

As a team, the Cowboys finished the session with a 9-4 record in individual bouts. All 10 wrestlers return to action in the second session, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Seven of the Cowboys’ 10 opening opponents in the session are seeded fourth or higher in their weight classes.

“This is a little bit different of a tournament than it has been in the past,” John Smith said. “We knew we might be in this position where we’re gonna have to fight. These guys in the consolations are gonna have to show up and be ready to fight and be ready to handle tight competitive matches.”

Fans can follow live results on trackwrestling.com, live updates on Twitter via @CowboyWrestling and watch each mat live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship
March 7, 2020 | BOK Center | Tulsa, Okla.

Team Standings After Session One
1. Iowa State - 64.0

2. Oklahoma State - 61.0

3. South Dakota State - 42.0

4. Oklahoma - 41.0

5. Northern Iowa - 38.0

6. Wyoming - 37.0

7. North Dakota State - 36.5

8. Northern Colorado - 24.0

9. Utah Valley - 15.0

10. West Virginia - 13.0

11. Air Force - 9.0

12. Fresno State - 7.5


Preliminary Round
133: Jared Van Vleet (Air Force) dec. No. 6 Reece Witcraft (OSU), 9-6

174: No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. Luke Weber (North Dakota State), 4-3

184: No. 2 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) fall Hunter Cruz (Fresno State), 1:21

197: No. 5 Dakota Geer (OSU) fall Isaiah Perez (Fresno State), 3:19

HWT: No. 5 Brian Andrews (Wyoming) dec. Austin Harris (OSU), 8-2


Quarterfinals
125: No. 1 Nick Piccininni (OSU) tech. fall No. 8 Joey Thomas (West Virginia), 20-3, 7:00

141: No. 4 Dusty Hone (OSU) maj. dec. No. 5 DJ Lloren (Fresno State), 11-3

149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) tech. fall Cameron Hunsaker (Utah Valley), 15-0, 3:10

157: No. 3 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) tech. fall No. 6 Alex Hornfeck (West Virginia), 16-1, 7:00

165: No. 1 Travis Wittlake (OSU) tech. fall No. 8 Austin Yant (Northern Iowa), 17-1, 6:43

174: No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 4 Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley), 3-1, SV1

184: No. 7 Tate Samuelson (Wyoming) dec. No. 2 Anthony Montalvo (OSU), 3-2

197: No. 4 Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming) dec. No. 5 Dakota Geer (OSU), 9-5


Semifinals Schedule (Saturday Night)
125: No. 1 Nick Piccininni (OSU) vs. No. 4 McGwire Midkiff (North Dakota State)

141: No. 4 Dusty Hone (OSU) vs. No. 1 Dom Demas (Oklahoma)

149: No. 1 Boo Lewallen (OSU) vs. No. 4 Jarrett Degen (Iowa State)

157: No. 3 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) vs. No. 2 Jared Franek (North Dakota State)

165: No. 1 Travis Wittlake (OSU) vs. No. 4 Tanner Cook (South Dakota State)

174: No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU) vs. No. 1 Bryce Steiert (Northern Iowa)


First Round Consolation Schedule (Saturday Night)
133: No. 6 Reece Witcraft (OSU) vs. No. 1 Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley)

184: No. 2 Anthony Montalvo (OSU) vs. Jackson Moomau (West Virginia)

197: No. 5 Dakota Geer (OSU) vs. Joel Shapiro (Iowa State)

HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) vs. No. 7 Brandon Metz (North Dakota State)

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spring Football Preview #10: Running Backs

Robert Allen of Pokes Report talks running backs and Chuba Hubbard, L.D. Brown, and Dezmon Jackson.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Cowboys Sweep BYU Behind Strong Bats And Teamwork On The Mound

The Cowboys showed up to Allie P. Reynolds stadium this morning looking for a series sweep over BYU and secured it with a 8-3 win.

Marshall Levenson

Spring Football Preview #8: Cowboy Backs

Cowboy backs Jelani Woods, Logan Carter, and Dayton Metcalf need to be a bigger impact for Oklahoma State starting this spring.

Robert Allen

by

Oam

Campbell Shines On The Mound As The Cowboys Secure A Series Victory

Tonight, Justin Campbell settled in and looked like a true Friday night starter, going 8 strong innings with 9 strikeouts, 0 walks, and allowing only 3 hits, all of which are career bests.

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Longhorns to End Regular Season

Oklahoma State will face the red-hot Texas Longhorns in Austin, TX to finish out the regular season.

Zach Lancaster

Spring Football Preview #9: Wide Receivers

Robert Allen previews the wide receivers for Oklahoma State football this spring.

Robert Allen

Scott, Leeper Dominant In Cowboy Baseball Win Over BYU

Oklahoma State, thanks to the pitching duo of Parker Scott and Ben Leeper and a combined 19 strikeouts, rolled to a 2-0 win over BYU.

Pokes Report Staff

Alexander Battles the Bench and Won Last Saturday with a Walk-Off

Chelsea Alexander knocked in the winning run for Oklahoma State against Oregon to get back in the line-up

Robert Allen

Smith Points to A Couple of Weights at Big 12 for Cowboys Looking to Qualify 10 for NCAA

John Smith goes through the line up and discusses the Big 12 wrestling tournament in Tulsa.

Robert Allen

With The Dead Period Over, OSU Recruiting Getting Ready To Kick Into High Gear

There are lots of coaches, staff, and analysts in the West Endzone that are excited for recruiting this year

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble