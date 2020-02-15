Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Drop Season Opener on the Road at Grand Canyon U.

Robert Allen

(This story originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and was written by Wade McWhorter. Robert Allen of Pokes Report contributed to the story.)

PHOENIX – Oklahoma State opened the 2020 season with a 10-3 loss to Grand Canyon Friday night at GCU Ballpark. Not only were new Oklahoma State assistants Matt Holliday and Robin Ventura baseball royalty on display, but former big leaguers like Luis Gonzalez and Joey Bell were there as well as current Major League All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado and other members of the Colorado Rockies to watch the college baseball opener.

The Cowboys are now 4-4 all time in season openers under head coach Josh Holliday.

Offensively, Kaden Polcovich, Jake Thompson and Max Hewitt combined for OSU’s six hits, with each collecting two apiece. Thompson, Hewitt and Brock Mathis posted RBIs for the Cowboys.

Five different pitchers took the mound for the Cowboys, each of them making their collegiate debuts. Those hurlers, which included four true freshmen, combined for 12 strikeouts, with Kale Davis’ five punchouts leading the way.

Starter Bryce Osmond took the loss as the freshman right-hander allowed five runs, three of them earned, on five hits while striking out four and walking a pair in two innings of work.

For GCU, Kade Mechals, preseason WAC Pitcher of the Year candidate, picked up the win after striking out eight and giving up just one run in five innings, while Drew Smith went 3-for-6 and tallied six RBIs.

OSU got on the scoreboard with a two-out rally in its first at bat. Polcovich got things started with a single, the Cowboys’ first hit of the season, before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Up next, Alix Garcia walked before Thompson delivered an RBI single in his first-ever OSU at-bat to put the Pokes up 1-0.

The lead was short lived, however, as GCU struck for a pair of runs off Osmond in the bottom of the first. The Lopes picked up two hits, including an RBI single by Smith, and plated the go-ahead run on a passed ball before Osmond recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

GCU added to its lead with a two-out rally of its own in the second, getting three runs to take a 5-1 advantage, before tallying two more runs in the third.

The Cowboys rallied for two runs to cut into their deficit in the sixth. After Carson McCusker led off the inning with a walk, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and came home to score on an RBI double by Hewitt. Two batters later, Mathis picked up his first RBI in an OSU uniform with a sacrifice fly to make the score 7-3.

But that was as close as OSU would get as Smith put the game away with a three-run home run in the eighth to provide the final score.

The two teams return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. (CST). Veteran left-hander Parker Scott is expected to get the start for the Pokes. 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys and Huskers Renew Old Big Eight and Later Big 12 Rivalry with Newly Scheduled Series

Oklahoma State and Nebraska have scheduled a non conference series between old conference rivals that haven't played since 2010.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Cowgirls Split on the Day, Beating the Gophers and Losing to Mizzou

Oklahoma State softball split games, beating Minnesota and losing to Missouri in extra innings, on the second day of the St.Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Pokes Report Staff

Best Running Back Opportunities in Class of 2021, Not End of 2020

Oklahoma State is likely not going to add running backs to the program until the 2021 class

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Rattay Talks Move to Oklahoma State with In-House Interview

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay speaks to Oklahoma State in-house media.

Robert Allen

Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

Oklahoma State's 2020 signee Rondel Walker broke his second PC West school record last night in the 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy

Pierce has Seen Life Changes and Still Laughs About Truths and Myths on "Toothless in Seattle"

Former Oklahoma State forward Scott Pierce talks about the 1995 season, the Final Four, and his toothless experience.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Raiders

In the second match up of the season, Oklahoma State is set to take on Texas Tech in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Notch First Big 12 Road Win With 64-59 Road Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State snapped a four-game losing streak to Kansas State with a 64-59 win in Manhattan. It also marks the Cowboys first road win in Big 12 play.

Zach Lancaster

by

Ct33

Cowgirls Cruise to Perfect First Day at SPC Elite

Cowgirl softball dominated the first day of action at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Liven Up Recruiting "Dead Period" with Offers to Top 2021 D-Linemen

Defensive line prospects Dylan Brooks and Maason Smith both were offered by Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen