Cowgirls Lose a 1-0 Pitcher's Duel to #11-LSU to Open Season

Robert Allen

(Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and softball contact Andy Cheng contributed to this story.)

The No. 13 Oklahoma State softball team battled in a pitcher's duel all night in the first game of the Tiger Classic and lost in a 1-0 shutout to host and No. 11 LSU in the 2020 season opener.

Scoring was sparse as both team’s starting pitching stifled each other’s offenses. It was Oklahoma State that threatened first with back-to-back hits by sophomore center fielder Chyenne Factor and freshman second baseman Karli Petty. Former LSU Tiger and Cowgirls designated player Sydney Springfield walked before the Tigers and starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham got out of the inning with a Raquel Dominguez line drive to first base that Springfield got caught off the bag after the catch by LSU's Georgia Clark for the double play. 

Both teams could only muster four hits each as the Cowgirls fell to the Tigers in a low-scoring showdown.

“It was a well-played game between two really good and ranked softball teams,” Head Coach Kenny Gajewski said.

Carrie Eberle, a senior transfer, was steady in the circle for the Cowgirls as the former ACC Pitcher of the Year struck out three and allowed just one run through six innings. Despite surrendering four walks in the game, Eberle and the defense behind her kept the Tigers off the board until the sixth inning.

“It was good to get the first start under my belt,” Eberle said. “I settled in after the first couple of innings. I think I can get ahead in the count more. I feel like I put myself in more trouble than it was necessary.”

LSU’s Clark drove in the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with a single just beyond the reach of OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi.

The Cowgirls made it interesting in the top of the seventh. With just three outs left, Michaela Richbourg and Chyenne Factor led off the inning with two straight singles but OSU couldn’t cash in; as both runners were stranded when Dominguez popped up to end the game.

“We just couldn’t get the big hit when it counted,” Gajewski said. “Had a couple of opportunities, but just couldn’t punch through. I thought we did some really good things and some things we can go back and coach on.”

Up next, the Cowgirls continue tournament play tomorrow; taking on Florida A&M at 11 a.m. and a rematch against LSU at 4 p.m. The game with LSU will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.

Elite 2021 Texas Defensive End Includes Oklahoma State in Top 7

Oklahoma State has found themselves in a great position with yet another elite prospect, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Marshall Levenson

Top Targets for 2021 Recruiting Class, Pokes Reports' Allen and Levenson were Complimentary

Robert Allen and Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report talk about two of the top targets for Oklahoma State in the 2021 class with Cam'Ron Valdez and Jaeden Roberts.

Robert Allen

Gundy Thanks High School Coaches in Las Vegas and Invites them to Visit

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy spoke at a Nike Coaches Clinic in Las Vegas and complimented high school coaches.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Set to Face No. 1 Baylor After Win Over TCU

One of Oklahoma State's toughest challenges of the season takes place Saturday evening in Waco, TX against No. 1 Baylor.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Secure Their First Win In Big 12 Play

The Cowboys have finally done it! For the first time this season, the Cowboys have secured a win in Big 12 conference pla by taking down TCU 72-57.

Marshall Levenson

Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: ATH

A thorough look at the athlete in Oklahoma State football's 2020 signing class.

Pokes Report Staff

Jason and Luke McEndoo Make Father-Son Trip to Super Bowl LIV Courtesy of Niner's OL Mike Person

Jason and Luke McEndoo got tickets for the Super Bowl from San Francisco offensive guard Mike Person, who was coached by Jason and make a once in a lifetime Father-son trip.

Robert Allen

One of Texas' Top Running Backs Updates His Official Visit Plans To Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State recruiting efforts have already shown to be beneficial, landing a few pieces late in this 2020 class and already securing some commitments in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Marshall Levenson

The Pokes Prepare for Two Duals in Two States in One Day

After a win over former Big 12 foe Missouri last weekend, Cowboy wrestling is preparing for two duals against Air Force and Wyoming in two states in one day.

Zach Lancaster

Updated Look at the 2020 Signing Class: Quarterback

A thorough look at the quarterbacks of Oklahoma State football's 2020 signing class.

Pokes Report Staff

