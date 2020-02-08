Cowgirls Lose a 1-0 Pitcher's Duel to #11-LSU to Open Season

(Oklahoma State University athletic media relations and softball contact Andy Cheng contributed to this story.)

The No. 13 Oklahoma State softball team battled in a pitcher's duel all night in the first game of the Tiger Classic and lost in a 1-0 shutout to host and No. 11 LSU in the 2020 season opener.

Scoring was sparse as both team’s starting pitching stifled each other’s offenses. It was Oklahoma State that threatened first with back-to-back hits by sophomore center fielder Chyenne Factor and freshman second baseman Karli Petty. Former LSU Tiger and Cowgirls designated player Sydney Springfield walked before the Tigers and starting pitcher Shelby Wickersham got out of the inning with a Raquel Dominguez line drive to first base that Springfield got caught off the bag after the catch by LSU's Georgia Clark for the double play.

Both teams could only muster four hits each as the Cowgirls fell to the Tigers in a low-scoring showdown.

“It was a well-played game between two really good and ranked softball teams,” Head Coach Kenny Gajewski said.

Carrie Eberle, a senior transfer, was steady in the circle for the Cowgirls as the former ACC Pitcher of the Year struck out three and allowed just one run through six innings. Despite surrendering four walks in the game, Eberle and the defense behind her kept the Tigers off the board until the sixth inning.

“It was good to get the first start under my belt,” Eberle said. “I settled in after the first couple of innings. I think I can get ahead in the count more. I feel like I put myself in more trouble than it was necessary.”

LSU’s Clark drove in the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with a single just beyond the reach of OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi.

The Cowgirls made it interesting in the top of the seventh. With just three outs left, Michaela Richbourg and Chyenne Factor led off the inning with two straight singles but OSU couldn’t cash in; as both runners were stranded when Dominguez popped up to end the game.

“We just couldn’t get the big hit when it counted,” Gajewski said. “Had a couple of opportunities, but just couldn’t punch through. I thought we did some really good things and some things we can go back and coach on.”

Up next, the Cowgirls continue tournament play tomorrow; taking on Florida A & M at 11 a.m. and a rematch against LSU at 4 p.m. The game with LSU will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.