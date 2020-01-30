Oklahoma State Picked Second in Big 12 Baseball by the Coaches Poll

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State was chosen second in the Big 12 Conference preseason baseball poll as voted on by the head coaches of the nine baseball playing schools in the league. The Cowboys did not receiver a first place vote, but had 52 points and that came in 10 behind the team picked first in Texas Tech and seven ahead of the school picked third in the poll, TCU with 45 points.

Place/School (1st Place Votes) Points Texas Tech (6) 62 Oklahoma State 52 TCU (1) 45 Oklahoma 40 Texas (1) 38 Baylor 35 West Virginia (1) 25 Kansas State 15 Kansas 11

The Red Raiders, a College World participant for the last two seasons, garnered six first-place votes and 62 points. The Red Raiders join TCU and Texas as the only teams in league history to top the preseason poll in three or more consecutive seasons.

Oklahoma State, who won the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship and reached the NCAA Super Regionals losing in game three of the best of three at Texas Tech, earned the No. 2 spot with 52 points.

TCU garnered a first-place vote and collected 45 points to finish third in the preseason poll. Oklahoma placed fourth with 40 points, while Texas earned a first-place vote to finish fifth with 38 points.

Baylor (35), West Virginia (26), K-State (15) and Kansas (11) rounded out the poll. The Mountaineers also earned a first-place nod.

The 2020 season opens on Friday, Feb. 14, with conference play starting the weekend of March 13. The Cowboys open in Phoenix, Ariz. with a three-game series against Grand Canyon University and then a game with Arizona State in Tempe before returning home. They will open the home schedule on Fri. Feb. 21 against Texas-Rio Grande Valley and a three-game series.

The Cowboys will open Big 12 play and the brand new O'Brate Stadium on the same day, Fri. March 20 hosting TCU for the first of a three-game series.