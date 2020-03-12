Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State and Big 12 Wrestlers Learn Seeds for NCAA Tournament

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- The announcement today that the NCAA will allow only necessary personnel and some family members to attend the NCAA Championship events was the biggest news of the day. However, the wrestling committee also released the seeded wrestlers for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships. 

Oklahoma State is sending nine wrestlers to the event with only the heavyweight slot being left empty. The Cowboys three Big 12 individual champions fared well in seeding. 

Nick Piccininni was the number three seed at 125 pounds, Boo Lewallen was awarded the fifth seed at 149 pounds and then Travis Wittlake was seeded fourth at 165 pounds. 

Big 12 Seeded Wrestlers 

125 Pounds

No. 3 Seed – Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State)
No. 12 Seed – Alex Mackall (Iowa State)
No. 17 Seed – Jacob Schwarm (UNI)
No. 31 Seed – Christian Moody (Oklahoma)

133 Pounds

No. 8 Seed – Montorie Briges (Wyoming)
No. 11 Seed – Cam Sykora (NDSU)
No. 16 Seed – Anthony Madrigal (Oklahoma)
No. 17 Seed – Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley)
No. 24 Seed – Todd Small (Iowa State)
No. 25 Seed – Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI)
No. 32 Seed – Lawrence Saenz (Fresno State)

141 Pounds

No. 4 Seed – Ian Parker (Iowa State)
No. 5 Seed – Dom Demas (Oklahoma)*
No. 13 Seed – Michael Blockhus (UNI)
No. 14 Seed – Dusty Hone (Oklahoma State)
No. 33 Seed – Dylan Droegmueller (NDSU)

149 Pounds

No. 5 Seed – Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State)*
No. 8 Seed – Jarret Degen (Iowa State)
No. 12 Seed – Henry Pohylmeyer (South Dakota State)
No. 13 Seed – Max Thomsen (UNI)
No. 14 Seed – Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado)
No. 32 Seed – Greg Gaxiola (Fresno State)

156 Pounds

No. 3 Seed – David Carr (Iowa State)
No. 11 Seed – Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)
No. 16 Seed – Jared Franek (NDSU)
No. 17 Seed – Justin Thomas (Oklahoma)
No. 25 Seed – Jacob Wright (Fresno State)

165 Pounds

No. 4 Seed – Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State)
No. 14 Seed – Andrew Fogarty (NDSU)
No. 22 Seed – Tanner Cook (South Dakota State)
No. 31 Chase Straw (Iowa State)

174 Pounds

No. 5 Seed – Bryce Steiert (UNI)
No. 9 Seed – Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma)
No. 12 Seed – Joseph Smith (Oklahoma State)
No. 13 Seed – Sam Colbray (Iowa State)
No. 19 Seed – Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley)
No. 29 Seed – Hayden Hastings (Wyoming)

184 Pounds

No. 1 Seed – Taylor Lujan (UNI)
No. 9 Seed – Anthony Montalvo (Oklahoma State)
No. 12 Seed – Zach Carlson (South Dakota State)
No. 23 Seed – Marcus Coleman (Iowa State)
No. 27 Seed – Alan Clothier (Northern Colorado)
No. 31 Seed – Tate Samuelson (Wyoming)

197 Pounds

No.2 Seed – Noah Adams (West Virginia)
No. 11 Seed – Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State)
No. 14 Seed – Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State)
No. 18 Seed – Jake Woodley (Oklahoma)
No. 25 Seed – Jacob Seely (Northern Colorado)
No. 26 Seed – Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming)
No. 31 Seed – Cordell Eaton (NDSU)

Heavyweights

No. 8 Seed – Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley)
No. 11 Seed – Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State)
No. 12 Seed – Josh Hokit (Fresno State)
No. 13 Seed – Brian Andrews (Wyoming)
No. 16 Seed – Dalton Robertson (Northern Colorado)
No. 20 Seed – Brandon Metz (NDSU) 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offensive Line Starts Spring in Good Shape and Squared Away/Spring Recruiting:

Center Ry Schneider talks Oklahoma State offensive line this spring

Robert Allen

Cowboys Pull Off Late Magic to Pull Out 72-71 Win Over Iowa State

Oklahoma State, led by Isaac Likekele, pulled off some late second half heroics to beat Iowa State 72-71 in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Legend Leslie O'Neal Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

In his third year on the ballot, Oklahoma State great Leslie O'Neal was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

Dru Brown's Pro Path to Start in Canada

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown signs with Winnipeg of the CFL.

Robert Allen

BREAKING: Big 12 Shutting Down Tournament to Spectators on Thursday

The Big 12 announced on Wednesday afternoon that they will not be allowing fans to attend the sessions of the Big 12 basketball tournament from Thursday until the end of the tournament this weekend.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State is Pondering a Plan regarding COVID-19, but the NCAA has Laid Down a Precedent

College athletics, including Oklahoma State could be in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 virus.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Hoops Preview: Oklahoma State to Start Big 12 Tourney Against Iowa State

If Oklahoma State wants to make the NCAA Tournament, or get a solid seed and host during the NIT, they need to make a run in the Big 12 Tournament and that starts with Iowa State

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Signee Cunningham Earns Naismith Player of the Year Trophy

Five-star Oklahoma State 2020 signee Cade Cunningham was named the High School Player of the Year.

Pokes Report Staff

J.W. Walsh Hired as Analyst at Texas

Former Oklahoma State quarterback J.W. Walsh has been hired as an offensive analyst at the University of Texas a few short months after Mike Yurcich arrived on campus.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Playing a Game of "Anything you can do, I can do better"

Alysen Febrey and Sydney Pennington talk about the Cowgirls hitting prowess

Robert Allen