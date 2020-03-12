Oklahoma State and Big 12 Wrestlers Learn Seeds for NCAA Tournament

STILLWATER -- The announcement today that the NCAA will allow only necessary personnel and some family members to attend the NCAA Championship events was the biggest news of the day. However, the wrestling committee also released the seeded wrestlers for next week's NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Oklahoma State is sending nine wrestlers to the event with only the heavyweight slot being left empty. The Cowboys three Big 12 individual champions fared well in seeding.

Nick Piccininni was the number three seed at 125 pounds, Boo Lewallen was awarded the fifth seed at 149 pounds and then Travis Wittlake was seeded fourth at 165 pounds.

Big 12 Seeded Wrestlers

125 Pounds

No. 3 Seed – Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State)

No. 12 Seed – Alex Mackall (Iowa State)

No. 17 Seed – Jacob Schwarm (UNI)

No. 31 Seed – Christian Moody (Oklahoma)

133 Pounds

No. 8 Seed – Montorie Briges (Wyoming)

No. 11 Seed – Cam Sykora (NDSU)

No. 16 Seed – Anthony Madrigal (Oklahoma)

No. 17 Seed – Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley)

No. 24 Seed – Todd Small (Iowa State)

No. 25 Seed – Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI)

No. 32 Seed – Lawrence Saenz (Fresno State)

141 Pounds

No. 4 Seed – Ian Parker (Iowa State)

No. 5 Seed – Dom Demas (Oklahoma)*

No. 13 Seed – Michael Blockhus (UNI)

No. 14 Seed – Dusty Hone (Oklahoma State)

No. 33 Seed – Dylan Droegmueller (NDSU)

149 Pounds

No. 5 Seed – Boo Lewallen (Oklahoma State)*

No. 8 Seed – Jarret Degen (Iowa State)

No. 12 Seed – Henry Pohylmeyer (South Dakota State)

No. 13 Seed – Max Thomsen (UNI)

No. 14 Seed – Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado)

No. 32 Seed – Greg Gaxiola (Fresno State)

156 Pounds

No. 3 Seed – David Carr (Iowa State)

No. 11 Seed – Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

No. 16 Seed – Jared Franek (NDSU)

No. 17 Seed – Justin Thomas (Oklahoma)

No. 25 Seed – Jacob Wright (Fresno State)

165 Pounds

No. 4 Seed – Travis Wittlake (Oklahoma State)

No. 14 Seed – Andrew Fogarty (NDSU)

No. 22 Seed – Tanner Cook (South Dakota State)

No. 31 Chase Straw (Iowa State)

174 Pounds

No. 5 Seed – Bryce Steiert (UNI)

No. 9 Seed – Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma)

No. 12 Seed – Joseph Smith (Oklahoma State)

No. 13 Seed – Sam Colbray (Iowa State)

No. 19 Seed – Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley)

No. 29 Seed – Hayden Hastings (Wyoming)

184 Pounds

No. 1 Seed – Taylor Lujan (UNI)

No. 9 Seed – Anthony Montalvo (Oklahoma State)

No. 12 Seed – Zach Carlson (South Dakota State)

No. 23 Seed – Marcus Coleman (Iowa State)

No. 27 Seed – Alan Clothier (Northern Colorado)

No. 31 Seed – Tate Samuelson (Wyoming)

197 Pounds

No.2 Seed – Noah Adams (West Virginia)

No. 11 Seed – Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State)

No. 14 Seed – Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State)

No. 18 Seed – Jake Woodley (Oklahoma)

No. 25 Seed – Jacob Seely (Northern Colorado)

No. 26 Seed – Stephen Buchanan (Wyoming)

No. 31 Seed – Cordell Eaton (NDSU)

Heavyweights

No. 8 Seed – Tate Orndorff (Utah Valley)

No. 11 Seed – Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State)

No. 12 Seed – Josh Hokit (Fresno State)

No. 13 Seed – Brian Andrews (Wyoming)

No. 16 Seed – Dalton Robertson (Northern Colorado)

No. 20 Seed – Brandon Metz (NDSU)