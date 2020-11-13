Bedlam Dominance by Cowgirl Soccer

In the sixty-second minute of the match the Cowgirls attempted a pass into the box and Oklahoma defender Olivia Odle right in front of the goal hit the ball with her hand. The ensuing penalty kick by the Cowgirls Grace Yochum was the only scoring in the match on a blustery and chilly night at Crain Field in Norman as Oklahoma State continued their ownership of the Bedlam soccer series winning 1-0.

Yochum approached the ball and looked slightly to her right and then drilled the ball into the upper left corner of the goal. Oklahoma goalkeeper Nikki Panas took the eye fake and froze before making a late and ineffective dive to her right toward the Yochum shot that was already kissing the back of the net. For Yochum, the junior out of Houston, Texas, it was her fourth goal of the season and the 19th of her career in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls outshot Oklahoma with eight shots on goal to five for the OU. The Cowgirls keeper Emily Plotz, the transfer from Stetson, handled everything that Oklahoma kicked at her.

The match was tied at halftime 0-0 and then in the second half the intensity ramped up some as there were several yellow cards on Oklahoma including Odle and Maya McCutcheon.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series in Bedlam soccer with a 27-9-4 record. The Cowgirls have won seven and tied one in the last 10 meetings.

The season ends this fall for Oklahoma State with the Cowgirls in third place in the Big 12 with a record of 6-2-1. Oklahoma has one match left on Sunday against Kansas with that being the last hope for a win as they stand at 0-7-1 for the season.