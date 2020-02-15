Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowgirls Knock Off Preseason Number One in Alabama

Pokes Report Staff

(This story was written by Andy Cheng and originated with Oklahoma State University athletic media relations.)

CLEARWATER, Fl. ­The Oklahoma State softball team had its best win of the season to date with a 4-1 victory against No. 9 Alabama on the third day of St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

After a devasting extra-inning loss against No 18 Missouri, the Cowgirls bounced back with a signature win in their first matchup against a top-10 team.

“We talked to the team pretty intently on about how we went wrong last night,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Just really excited about the way Carrie pitched, the way we played defense and the way we competed at the plate. We are really growing and it was really fun to see.”

OSU starter Carrie Eberle stifled Alabama’s offense through seven innings, registering three strikeouts and gave up just three hits. The right-hander also helped the cause on defense with a crucial double play in the sixth with the bases loaded.

“Last night we beat ourselves with errors; so it was good to see that when we play our game, we can beat the best of the best,“ Eberle said. “It was a great team effort. It was huge to get those extra runs at the end. This is the most I’ve practiced fielding so I just relied on my muscle memory on that double play.”

Despite not lighting up the scoreboard, the Cowgirls offense kept up the pressure throughout the game. OSU reached base in every inning and threatened with a runner in scoring position in six of seven innings. In the third, junior Michaela Richbourg drove in the game’s first run on an infield single. The Cowgirls tacked on another in the fourth when senior Alysen Febrey got the job done with a run-scoring groundout.

Alabama trimmed the lead to one in the sixth but the Cowgirls quickly responded with two runs in the seventh. Junior captain Sydney Pennington continues her torrid start to the season with a no-doubter solo homer and freshman Maci Cunconan scored on a wild pitch to extend OSU’s lead to three heading into the final inning. Closing out what she started, Eberle wrapped up the win for her second complete game of the season.

The win against Alabama marks the highest ranked opponent the Cowgirls have defeated this season. It’s also the first victory against softball powerhouse Alabama in OSU history.

Next up, the Cowgirls wrap up the SPC Elite Invitational with an exhibition match against Team USA tomorrow on February 16 at 9 a.m. The match will be televised on ESPN3. 

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Knock Off No. 24 Texas Tech in 73-70 Thriller

Oklahoma State wins a thriller in Stillwater as they knock off No. 24 Texas Tech.

Zach Lancaster

95 Final Four Reunion Brings Back Memories and More Momentum for Eddie Sutton to the Hall

Former players Chianti Roberts, Bryant Reeves, and Randy Rutherford use reunion of Final Four team to push for Eddie Sutton in Hall of Fame

Robert Allen

Cowboys Drop Season Opener on the Road at Grand Canyon U.

Grand Canyon had plenty of offensive opportunities in an opening win over Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

Cowboys and Huskers Renew Old Big Eight and Later Big 12 Rivalry with Newly Scheduled Series

Oklahoma State and Nebraska have scheduled a non conference series between old conference rivals that haven't played since 2010.

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Cowgirls Split on the Day, Beating the Gophers and Losing to Mizzou

Oklahoma State softball split games, beating Minnesota and losing to Missouri in extra innings, on the second day of the St.Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Pokes Report Staff

Best Running Back Opportunities in Class of 2021, Not End of 2020

Oklahoma State is likely not going to add running backs to the program until the 2021 class

Robert Allen

by

TeaTownCowboy

Rattay Talks Move to Oklahoma State with In-House Interview

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay speaks to Oklahoma State in-house media.

Robert Allen

Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

Oklahoma State's 2020 signee Rondel Walker broke his second PC West school record last night in the 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy

Pierce has Seen Life Changes and Still Laughs About Truths and Myths on "Toothless in Seattle"

Former Oklahoma State forward Scott Pierce talks about the 1995 season, the Final Four, and his toothless experience.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Set to Face Red-Hot Raiders

In the second match up of the season, Oklahoma State is set to take on Texas Tech in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster